LeBron James deletes tweet predicting he wouldn't miss playoffs for rest of his career

On April 22, LeBron James tweeted he would never miss the playoffs again.

That tweet is no longer on his feed.

James' prediction has been deleted with his Los Angeles Lakers sitting at 13-20 on the season and in 13th place in the Western Conference.

"I can/will NOT miss the post season again for my career! This s--t HURT," he tweeted at the time.

The Lakers missed the playoffs last year, just two years removed from winning the NBA Finals. Last season, they lost in the first round to the Phoenix Suns. They also missed the playoffs in James' first season with LA.

The Lakers are without big man Anthony Davis, who suffered a stress injury in his foot earlier this month. He's out indefinitely, according to the team.

After starting the season 2-12, the Lakers won 11 of 15 but have lost four straight since Davis was injured.

James has missed the playoffs just four times in his NBA career — his first two seasons (2003-04 and 2004-05) and the two seasons he has missed with the Lakers.

He's averaging 27.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 6.6 assists on 49.6% shooting per game.