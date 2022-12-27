Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles Lakers
Published

LeBron James deletes tweet predicting he wouldn't miss playoffs for rest of his career

The Lakers (13-20) are 13th in the Western Conference

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 27 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

On April 22, LeBron James tweeted he would never miss the playoffs again.

That tweet is no longer on his feed.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers shrugs during the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Dec. 6, 2022, in Cleveland.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers shrugs during the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Dec. 6, 2022, in Cleveland. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

James' prediction has been deleted with his Los Angeles Lakers sitting at 13-20 on the season and in 13th place in the Western Conference.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I can/will NOT miss the post season again for my career! This s--t HURT," he tweeted at the time.

The Lakers missed the playoffs last year, just two years removed from winning the NBA Finals. Last season, they lost in the first round to the Phoenix Suns. They also missed the playoffs in James' first season with LA.

The Lakers are without big man Anthony Davis, who suffered a stress injury in his foot earlier this month. He's out indefinitely, according to the team. 

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, and forward Anthony Davis stand together before a game against the New Orleans Pelicans in Los Angeles April 1, 2022.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, and forward Anthony Davis stand together before a game against the New Orleans Pelicans in Los Angeles April 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

LAKERS STAR ANTHONY DAVIS OUT INDEFINITELY AFTER FURTHER TESTING ON INJURED FOOT

After starting the season 2-12, the Lakers won 11 of 15 but have lost four straight since Davis was injured.

James has missed the playoffs just four times in his NBA career — his first two seasons (2003-04 and 2004-05) and the two seasons he has missed with the Lakers.

Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero joined LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only No. 1 draft picks to finish an NBA debut with 25 points, five rebounds and five assists

Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero joined LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only No. 1 draft picks to finish an NBA debut with 25 points, five rebounds and five assists (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He's averaging 27.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 6.6 assists on 49.6% shooting per game.