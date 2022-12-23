Expand / Collapse search
Lakers star Anthony Davis out indefinitely after further testing on injured foot

Davis was injured Dec. 16

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Los Angeles Lakers star big man Anthony Davis was slated to miss several weeks with a foot injury he suffered Dec. 16, but plans seem to have changed.

The eight-time All-Star will now be out "indefinitely" with a stress injury in his foot after further testing.

"After extensive consultation with Lakers team physicians and outside specialists, it has been determined that Anthony Davis has a stress injury in his right foot. Davis will be out indefinitely," the team tweeted on Friday. "Further updates will be provided when appropriate."

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) holds his leg after falling in the third quarter of a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves Dec. 17, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Timberwolves won 110-92. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

ESPN reports Davis' foot pain has subsided recently, but he will rest it for at least another week before being reevaluated. The Lakers hope Davis can avoid surgery and play again this season. 

The injury came after he collided with back-to-back defending MVP Nikola Jokic in the first quarter of a game.

Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during a 122-118 Boston Celtics overtime win at Crypto.com Arena Dec. 13, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Davis played in just 40 games last year and only 36 out of a possible 72 during a shortened 2020-21 season. 

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook will have to carry the load in Davis' absence, which won't be easy. The big man is averaging 27.4 points on a career-best 59.3% shooting, 12.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game.

The Lakers have tried to fill the void with Thomas Bryant, Wenyen Gabriel and Damian Jones, but none can match Davis' elite production.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, and forward Anthony Davis stand together before a game against the New Orleans Pelicans in Los Angeles April 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Los Angeles has a 13-18 record but has won 11 of its last 17 games after starting 2-12.