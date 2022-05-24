Expand / Collapse search
LeBron James
Published

LeBron James expresses anger, calls for change after mass shooting at Texas elementary school

James said US children are supposed to be the safest when they are at school

By David Aaro | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 24

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James expressed his anger and called for change Tuesday following the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school earlier in the day. 

An 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, killing 14 children, at least one teacher, and injuring others, Gov. Greg Abbott said. 

"My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX!" James wrote on Twitter after the shooting.

"Like when is enough enough man!!!" he added. "These are kids, and we keep putting them in harms way at school. Like seriously ‘AT SCHOOL’ where it's suppose to be the safest!"

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots a free throw during the game against the Detroit Pistons on November 28, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots a free throw during the game against the Detroit Pistons on November 28, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. (Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

The suspected shooter had a handgun and possibly a rifle when he opened fire at the school, located about 85 miles southwest of San Antonio. 

The gunman acted alone and was likely killed by responding officers, but the investigation was still ongoing, authorities said. 

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, drives past Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, drives past Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

"There simply has to be change! HAS TO BE!!" James wrote in another tweet. "Praying to the heavens above to all with kids these days in schools."

The NBA also released a statement following the shooting.  

"The NBA family is devastated by the horrific shooting that took place today in Uvalde, Texas," the statement read. "Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the victims’ family and friends, and the entire Robb Elementary School and Uvalde community."

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District first reported a school lockdown at 11:43 a.m. local time. All district and campus activities, including after-school programs and events, have been canceled.

Law enforcement personnel walk outside Uvalde High School after shooting a was reported earlier in the day at Robb Elementary School, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas.

Law enforcement personnel walk outside Uvalde High School after shooting a was reported earlier in the day at Robb Elementary School, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

It was the deadliest shooting at an elementary school since the 2012 massacre in Newtown, Connecticut. 

Earlier this month, a mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, left at least 10 people dead. 

Fox News' Greg Norman and Louis Casiano contributed to this report

David Aaro is a Reporter at Fox News Digital