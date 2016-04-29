LEADING OFF: Matz-Peavy, Yanks-Red Sox highlight Friday

A look at what's happening all around the majors today:

---

MEETING OF CHAMPIONS

In the opener of a series between the last two NL pennant winners, left-hander Steven Matz (2-1, 5.40 ERA) is slated to start for the defending champion New York Mets against San Francisco and right-hander Jake Peavy (1-1, 6.86 ERA).

TOP AND BOTTOM

Jon Lester (2-1, 1.98) starts for the Chicago Cubs (16-5) and Aaron Blair (0-1, 5.06) for the visiting Atlanta Braves (5-17) in a matchup of the teams with the best and worst records in the major leagues.

DRAFT BUDDIES

Washington's Stephen Strasburg (3-0, 2.17), the top pick in the 2009 amateur draft, is to start Friday at St. Louis against Mike Leake (0-2, 5.64), taken by Cincinnati with the eighth pick that June.

OLD FRIENDS

The New York Yankees start a three-game series at Fenway Park in the first of 19 meetings this season against the Boston Red Sox. Masahiro Tanaka (1-0, 2.92) starts for New York against Henry Owens (0-0, 8.10), a rematch of a game last Aug. 4 when Tanaka won in Owens' major league debut. Owens will be the eighth left-hander to start against the Yankees in their last 10 games.

FUN PLACE TO PITCH

Hector Santiago (2-0, 2.70) starts for the Los Angeles Angels against the Rangers in Arlington, Texas, where he is 5-0 with a 2.23 ERA in seven starts. Colby Lewis (1-0, 3.38) starts for the Rangers.

BAD MEMORY

Right-hander Tyler Chatwood (2-2, 3.47) starts for the Colorado on Friday at Chase Field, where he injured his pitching elbow on April 29, 2014, an injury that required Tommy John surgery. Robbie Ray (1-0, 3.80) starts for the Arizona Diamondbacks.