Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan turn up the heat in Miami with cozy beach snaps

Jordan and Pippen teamed up again, cozying up in Miami over the weekend. Jordan was in a backward hat and dark trunks, Pippen in a black two-piece bikini and sunglasses.

If you thought this was about the Basketball Hall of Famers, you’re not 100% incorrect.

Marcus Jordan, the son of Michael Jordan, and Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen, were snapped in South Beach Sunday taking in the warm November weather. The most recent photos once again sparked rumors the two are dating.

"The Real Housewives of Miami" star posted several snaps on her Instagram, including one on a boat in the water and geotagged Miami Beach. Jordan also posted several photos of himself in the Miami area.

According to Page Six’s spies, the two were at Miami’s E11even nightclub Friday night.

"While they weren’t making a spectacle of being together, you could definitely tell the two were hanging out," an insider told the gossip column. A second source added the two were "seen leaving the club together in the wee hours" of Saturday morning.

The two were spotted late last month leaving a Hollywood Halloween party together. According to Page Six, Pippen was spotted "grinding" on Jordan during the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival. Pippen told People at BravoCon the two were just friends.

"We're friends," she said. "We've been friends for a few years, and that's really what it is. We're friends."

Page Six reported the dating rumors started to fly in September at a Miami eatery when they appeared to be on a double date.

Larsa, 48, and Scottie Pippen were married from 1997 to December 2021. Larsa Pippen has since been linked to rapper Future and Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley. Larsa and Scottie have four kids together.

Marcus Jordan, 31, played college basketball at UCF from 2009 to 2012 and was named second-team All-Conference USA in 2011.

Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan have had a beef over the last few years, and it only took off with the airing of "The Last Dance" documentary in 2020. Their former teammate, Charles Oakley, said in January the two are no longer on speaking terms.

Scottie Pippen released a tell-all in November 2021, "Unguarded," and criticized Jordan’s leadership.