Ex-MLB star recalls making Michael Jordan buy him beer

Michael Jordan was on the top of the basketball world when he left the NBA to give baseball a try, but members of the Chicago White Sox, including Ozzie Guillen, were not about to give him preferential treatment.

Guillen was already a three-time All-Star in 1994 when Jordan joined the organization’s Double-A Birmingham minor league team. On Sunday, the current White Sox analyst told a story on NBC Sports Chicago of him making Jordan buy him a beer.

Guillen recalled a moment during spring training when the team bus ran out of beer. He said he told the bus driver to stop at a gas station and told rookies Mike Cameron, Ray Durham and Jordan to go get beer. Jordan obliged.

"Michael Jordan walked with the beer, put the beer down and threw it right in my lap and said ‘here’s your beer!" Guillen said.

The former player said Jordan wanted to be treated like he was anyone else. He did not want to be treated like the superstar NBA player he was at the time.

Guillen also offered some advice for those watching.

"If Michael Jordan asks you to play pool, say no," Guillen said. "He beat my dad, he just took him to school playing pool."

Jordan played 127 games for the Birmingham Barons. He hit .202 with a .556 OPS. He had three home runs for the Southern League team but went back to basketball after he was done in the minors.