Chicago White Sox
Published

Ex-MLB star recalls making Michael Jordan buy him beer

Jordan played for the Birmingham Barons

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Michael Jordan was on the top of the basketball world when he left the NBA to give baseball a try, but members of the Chicago White Sox, including Ozzie Guillen, were not about to give him preferential treatment.

Guillen was already a three-time All-Star in 1994 when Jordan joined the organization’s Double-A Birmingham minor league team. On Sunday, the current White Sox analyst told a story on NBC Sports Chicago of him making Jordan buy him a beer.

Ozzie Guillén looks on before the game between the Chicago White Sox and the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 29, 2022 in Chicago.

Ozzie Guillén looks on before the game between the Chicago White Sox and the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 29, 2022 in Chicago. (Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Guillen recalled a moment during spring training when the team bus ran out of beer. He said he told the bus driver to stop at a gas station and told rookies Mike Cameron, Ray Durham and Jordan to go get beer. Jordan obliged.

"Michael Jordan walked with the beer, put the beer down and threw it right in my lap and said ‘here’s your beer!" Guillen said.

The former player said Jordan wanted to be treated like he was anyone else. He did not want to be treated like the superstar NBA player he was at the time.

Michael Jordan with the Birmingham Barons in 1994.

Michael Jordan with the Birmingham Barons in 1994. (Getty Images)

MICHAEL JORDAN TURNED DOWN CHANCE AT PLAYING FOR MLB TEAM

Guillen also offered some advice for those watching.

"If Michael Jordan asks you to play pool, say no," Guillen said. "He beat my dad, he just took him to school playing pool."

Michael Jordan, #45 of the Birmingham Barons, throws during an August 1994 game against the Memphis Chicks at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama.

Michael Jordan, #45 of the Birmingham Barons, throws during an August 1994 game against the Memphis Chicks at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. (Jim Gund/Getty Images)

Jordan played 127 games for the Birmingham Barons. He hit .202 with a .556 OPS. He had three home runs for the Southern League team but went back to basketball after he was done in the minors.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.