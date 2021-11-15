Scottie Pippen says Michael Jordan 'ruined basketball' in new book

Scottie Pippen put forth his version of "The Last Dance."

Pippen, who recently released a book called "Unguarded," went after former teammate and NBA icon Michael Jordan, saying that he "ruined the game of basketball" in an excerpt from the book, which was shared by Hypebeast .

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I may go as far to say Mike ruined basketball," Pippen said. "In the 80s on the playgrounds, you’d have everyone moving the ball around — passing to help the team. That stopped in the 90s. Kids wanted to be ‘Like Mike.’ Well, Mike didn’t want to pass — didn’t want to rebound, or defend the best player. He wanted everything done for him."

CELTICS' ENES KANTER CHALLENGES BIDEN TO PRESS XI ON HUMAN RIGHTS ISSUES

"That’s why I always believed LeBron James was the greatest player this game has ever seen — he does everything and embodies what the game is truly about."

NBA legend Charles Barkley made a recent appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show" to discuss Pippen’s recent comments about Jordan and those 90s Bulls teams. Barkley took a shot at Pippen, saying that he’s just trying to do one thing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Scottie’s just trying to sell books," Barkley said. "I don’t think he’s worried about relationships down the line, friendships down the line. I think he’s just trying to sell books!"