Chicago Bulls
Scottie Pippen says Michael Jordan 'ruined basketball' in new book

Scottie Pippen ripped Michael Jordan consistently in his book, 'Unguarded'

By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Scottie Pippen put forth his version of "The Last Dance."

Pippen, who recently released a book called "Unguarded," went after former teammate and NBA icon Michael Jordan, saying that he "ruined the game of basketball" in an excerpt from the book, which was shared by Hypebeast.

Michael Jordan (L) and Scottie Pippen (R) of the Chicago Bulls talk during the final minutes of their game 22 May in the NBA Eastern Conference finals aainst the Miami Heat at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The Bulls won the game 75-68 to lead the series 2-0. (VINCENT LAFORET/AFP via Getty Images)

"I may go as far to say Mike ruined basketball," Pippen said. "In the 80s on the playgrounds, you’d have everyone moving the ball around — passing to help the team. That stopped in the 90s. Kids wanted to be ‘Like Mike.’ Well, Mike didn’t want to pass — didn’t want to rebound, or defend the best player. He wanted everything done for him."

Scottie Pippen of the Chicago Bulls (R) drives past Tracy Murry of the Washington Bullets during the first half of game two in their NBA playoff game at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, 27 April. (JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)

"That’s why I always believed LeBron James was the greatest player this game has ever seen — he does everything and embodies what the game is truly about."

NBA legend Charles Barkley made a recent appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show" to discuss Pippen’s recent comments about Jordan and those 90s Bulls teams. Barkley took a shot at Pippen, saying that he’s just trying to do one thing.

Charles Barkley, left, and Scottie Pippen. (Getty Images)

"Scottie’s just trying to sell books," Barkley said. "I don’t think he’s worried about relationships down the line, friendships down the line. I think he’s just trying to sell books!"

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com