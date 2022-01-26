Larry David has no enthusiasm for NFL overtime rule

Like countless Bills fans who are still stewing over their team’s loss to Kansas City on Sunday night, Larry David does not like the NFL overtime rules. In fact, he thinks the league’s OT format is pretty, pretty, pretty…pretty bad.

"So ridiculous,"David said of the NFL’s overtime during a Tuesday appearance on The Rich Eisen Show.

David is just the latest in a long line of prominent people — including OutKick’s Bobby Carpenter and Chiefs coach Andy Reid, whose team benefited from the clunky OT rules on Sunday evening — who have questioned the league’s rule.

For those in need of a refresher – or another headache: if the team who receives the ball first in the overtime period scores a touchdown on the opening drive, the game is over. The opposing team does not have a chance to score unless they hold their opponent to a field goal, create a turnover, or the ball is turned over on downs. The defense can also win the game on the opening OT drive by forcing a safety.

Since these rules were implemented prior to the 2010 playoffs, there have been 11 postseason games that have gone to overtime. The team that won the coin toss is 10-1 in those games.

"I win a coin toss, and I score a touchdown. And the other team? They’re done. No good. Why do they not have a chance? A coin toss is deciding the winner of a game," David told Eisen. "Nothing makes sense in this world."

David wasn’t done ranting.

"The coin toss is so idiotic. I mean, it’s not idiotic, but give the other team a chance to come back," added David. "It’s not fair. It’s just not fair. Let’s do what’s fair."