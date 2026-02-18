Lindsey Vonn shares more heartbreak, revealing her dog died day after Olympics crash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As if Lindsey Vonn hadn’t been going through enough, the skier announced Wednesday that her beloved dog, Leo, had died.

Leo died one day after Vonn crashed in a run at the Milan Cortina Olympics, which has resulted in four surgeries already, with more likely.

"2/9/2026 Leo passed away. The day after my crash I said goodbye to by my big boy as I laid in my hospital bed," Vonn said. "Been some of the hardest days of my life and still have not begun to process his passing… I will always love you Leo."

Vonn said Leo had been suffering from lung cancer and that she had owned him for 13 years.

Vonn suffered immense Olympic heartbreak on Feb. 8 when she broke her leg in a hard crash in the women's downhill alpine skiing event earlier in the 2026 Milan Cortina Games. She attempted to power through a ruptured ACL to make the podium, but the latest injury set her further back.

She suffered the ACL injury during a practice run just one week before the Games.

"Haven’t stood on my feet in over a week… been in a hospital bed immobile since my race. And although I’m not yet able to stand, being back on home soil feels amazing," she wrote in a post on X earlier this week.

"Huge thank you to everyone in Italy for taking good care of me."

Vonn, 41, needed to be airlifted off an Italian mountain in a frightening scene during her downhill competition.

Before the Games began, many wondered how Vonn would ski on her ruptured ACL , but she was determined to attempt to medal in her signature event. Her runs on Friday and Saturday went fine, but she lost control a few seconds into her run, and things got very serious afterward.

Vonn said last week she had no regrets about her decision to race .

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos and Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

