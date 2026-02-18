WWE star Logan Paul explains reason behind viral Bad Bunny reaction before Super Bowl

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

WWE star Logan Paul went viral before Super Bowl LX when he was asked by Fox News Digital whether he was excited for Bad Bunny’s halftime show.

He responded with a resounding, "No!" as he walked off a red carpet the night before the game.

Paul explained his thinking behind the one-word comment on the latest episode of "IMPAULSIVE."

"Bad Bunny is a world-renowned superstar. He also can be a WWE superstar when he wants. He’s a good wrestler. He can f---ing wrestle. There have been talks about maybe us wrestling. Like, it’s been floated around. I’ve been candid about the fact that I’d love to do that. I think it would be the greatest WWE match of all time. I really believe that.

"In that regard, any time I’m asked about Bad Bunny, I think that in the back of my mind. So, it’s like to set that up, when I’m asked if I’m excited for the halftime show, saying ‘No,’ one word, it’s like, OK, now people are talking about it. However, there is truth to the fact that I’m a 30-year-old man, I’m not excited about any halftime show. I don’t care. I also didn’t even watch the game really that much."

Paul said his remark was 80% him working his audience and 20% being he didn’t really care whether it was Bad Bunny or anyone else.

He had some lament about his brother, Jake Paul, firing off posts about Bad Bunny. The boxer wrote on X that he had an issue with Bad Bunny "openly hating America" with regard to the singer’s comments about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"It was very circumstantial because I didn’t work myself into a shoot. My brother worked my work into a shoot, brother," Logan Paul added.

He said that he felt it was "important" to separate his own stance about Bad Bunny from his brother’s comments made on X.

"I love him, but that doesn’t mean we agree on things," Logan Paul said. "And it complicates things because people confuse us. They already think we’re the same person. I’ll walk outside right now and get called ‘Jake’ five times. He’ll go outside in the Netherlands and get called ‘Logan.’

"I felt in this scenario I had to put my flag in the sand. And I’m glad I did."

Paul said he still would like to meet Bad Bunny in a pro wrestling ring.

"I think it would be insane. I think it transcends WWE," he said.