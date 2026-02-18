Expand / Collapse search
WWE

WWE star Logan Paul explains reason behind viral Bad Bunny reaction before Super Bowl

Paul went viral when he said emphatically, 'No!' he wasn't excited for Bad Bunny's halftime show

Ryan Gaydos
WWE star Logan Paul went viral before Super Bowl LX when he was asked by Fox News Digital whether he was excited for Bad Bunny’s halftime show.

He responded with a resounding, "No!" as he walked off a red carpet the night before the game.

Logan Paul at the Royal Rumble kickoff show

Logan Paul during the 2026 Royal Rumble Kickoff at Riyadh Season Stadium at KAFD on Jan. 30, 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.  (Andrew Timms/WWE via Getty Images)

Paul explained his thinking behind the one-word comment on the latest episode of "IMPAULSIVE."

"Bad Bunny is a world-renowned superstar. He also can be a WWE superstar when he wants. He’s a good wrestler. He can f---ing wrestle. There have been talks about maybe us wrestling. Like, it’s been floated around. I’ve been candid about the fact that I’d love to do that. I think it would be the greatest WWE match of all time. I really believe that.

"In that regard, any time I’m asked about Bad Bunny, I think that in the back of my mind. So, it’s like to set that up, when I’m asked if I’m excited for the halftime show, saying ‘No,’ one word, it’s like, OK, now people are talking about it. However, there is truth to the fact that I’m a 30-year-old man, I’m not excited about any halftime show. I don’t care. I also didn’t even watch the game really that much."

Paul said his remark was 80% him working his audience and 20% being he didn’t really care whether it was Bad Bunny or anyone else.

Logan Paul in 2024

Jan 27, 2024; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; Logan Paul enters the arena during the Royal Rumble at Tropicana Field.  (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

BAD BUNNY'S SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW IGNITES TRUMP'S FURY, DIVIDES VIEWERS

He had some lament about his brother, Jake Paul, firing off posts about Bad Bunny. The boxer wrote on X that he had an issue with Bad Bunny "openly hating America" with regard to the singer’s comments about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"It was very circumstantial because I didn’t work myself into a shoot. My brother worked my work into a shoot, brother," Logan Paul added.

He said that he felt it was "important" to separate his own stance about Bad Bunny from his brother’s comments made on X.

"I love him, but that doesn’t mean we agree on things," Logan Paul said. "And it complicates things because people confuse us. They already think we’re the same person. I’ll walk outside right now and get called ‘Jake’ five times. He’ll go outside in the Netherlands and get called ‘Logan.’

"I felt in this scenario I had to put my flag in the sand. And I’m glad I did."

Bad Bunny with WWE

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest wrestle during the WWE Backlash at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot on May 06, 2023 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Gladys Vega/ Getty Images)

Paul said he still would like to meet Bad Bunny in a pro wrestling ring.

"I think it would be insane. I think it transcends WWE," he said.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

