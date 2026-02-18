Mikaela Shiffrin captures gold medal with incredible slalom performance at Winter Games

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mikaela Shiffrin returned to the top of the podium in the alpine skiing women’s slalom event on Wednesday at the Winter Olympics.

As she awaited her moment, her coach told her to "rip this thing." She certainly did.

Shiffrin recorded a total time of 1:39.10 after going down the hill with a time of 47.13 on her first run and 51.97 on her second. She catapulted herself to gold medal position and added to Team USA’s medal total.

After a disastrous run in the 2022 Beijing Games, Shiffrin was able to keep her composure and deliver an incredible run to grab the gold. But she had to wait a few agonizing seconds as the two competitors ahead of her failed to make it through the course.

Shiffrin locked in and even gained time on her competitors in portions of the course. She bent down in almost disbelief realizing the incredible moment she made.

It wasn’t that long ago when Shiffrin had a shocking outing in the 2022 Games where she didn’t make the podium in any of the alpine skiing events despite being considered one of the greatest of all time in her sport. Now, she can call herself a three-time gold medalist.

She’s the second Olympic skier to win gold twice in the event.

Switzerland’s Camille Rast was second with a silver and Sweden’s Anna Larsson Swenn secured the bronze medal.