Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Olympics

American figure skater Amber Glenn emotional after costly mistake during Olympic outing

Glenn's performance kept her out of contention for a podium spot

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 18 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 18

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

American figure skater Amber Glenn, one third of the trio known as the "Blade Angels," had a rough performance in the women’s singles short program at the Winter Olympics on Tuesday.

Glenn, three-time reigning U.S. champion, was in the mix for a medal until the very end of her routine. She landed a huge triple axel, which led into a triple-flip-triple toe loop. However, Glenn was just a little off kilter and bailed out of the triple loop.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Amber Glenn on the ice

Amber Glenn of the United States competes during the women's short program figure skating at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026.  (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

She received no points as the double loop became an invalid element. She lost seven or eight points with the bailout and nixed her chances of reaching the medal podium when the free skate competition ends on Thursday.

Glenn was emotional as she came off the ice, telling her coach, "I had it."

MAC FOREHAND WINS SILVER MEDAL FOR TEAM USA IN OLYMPIC MEN'S BIG AIR FINAL COMPETITION

Amber Glenn devastated

Amber Glenn of the United States reacts to her score after competing in the women's short program in figure skating at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026.  (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

She scored a 67.39 and was in 13th place at the end of the run. She tried to keep her head up in a social media post.

"The world has ended for me many times and yet tomorrow still comes," she wrote Wednesday in an Instagram post with a picture of a smiling dog. "Keep going."

Glenn had a rough outing during the team event earlier in the Olympics as well. She finished third in the women’s singles group behind Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto and Georgia’s Anastasiia Gubanova. Luckily, Ilia Malinin blew the competition away in the men’s singles and the U.S. picked up a gold medal.

Amber Glenn breaks down

Amber Glenn of United States reacts after her performance during the short program on Feb. 17, 2026.  (REUTERS/Yara Nardi)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

In the women’s singles competition, Alysa Liu represents the best chance the U.S. has at making the podium. She ended the day in third place behind two Japanese stars, Sakamoto and Ami Nakai.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue