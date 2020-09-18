Lakers' Kyle Kuzma reacts to Louisville's $12M settlement with Breonna Taylor's family

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma didn’t appear to be pleased with the settlement Breonna Taylor’s family received after she was fatally shot by police.

Upon learning Taylor’s family and Louisville, Ky., agreed to a $12 million settlement, Kuzma didn’t feel that justice was served in the case.

“So how I’m reading this Breonna Taylor situation: Money over Justice. Right?” he wrote.

Taylor was fatally shot by police in her apartment six months ago, when officers were executing a no-knock search warrant. Her death led to widespread protests against police brutality and systemic racism across the country. The financial settlement eclipsed previous payouts made by police.

"I am deeply, deeply sorry for Breonna's death," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said before announcing a series of reform measures aimed at preventing future deaths.

"These are significant policy changes on top of many others we have already made including those that are part of Breonna's Law as well as changes to policies on use of force and if tear gas would ever need to be used," he added.

The Taylor settlement would also see the city make changes on how police warrants are carried out by officers.

Lonita Baker, a lawyer representing Taylor's family, said Tuesday's civil settlement was "non negotiable without significant police reform."

Taylor's family sued the city on April 27 and named the three officers involved – Brett Hankison, Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove – as defendants.

The suit alleged Taylor's life was wrongfully taken, that the officers used excessive force and that the search was grossly negligent. It also claimed that Taylor's death was the result of Louisville police's effort to clear out a block for gentrification and that the recently formed Place-Based Investigations unit consisted of "rogue" cops who violated "all levels of policy, protocol and policing standards."

In June, Hankinson was fired in the wake of the shooting. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is still considering whether to bring charges to the White officers involved in Taylor’s death.

Fox News’ Barnini Chakraborty contributed to this report.