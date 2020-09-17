'Where is the NBA?' Texas congressman asks while reading list of police officers killed in 2020

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, called out the NBA as he read a list of the names of law enforcement officers who have been killed in the line of duty in 2020 on Wednesday.

Next to his podium, Roy had what appeared to be a basketball jersey with the No. 43 on it to represent the number of officers who died this year while on the job.

VANESSA BRYANT HITS BACK AT LA COUNTY SHERIFF OVER LEBRON JAMES CHALLENGE

“Where is the NBA?” Roy asked after reading the names. “Where are the names I just read of the 43 police officers who have died in the line of duty this year?

“I want to know that. I want to know where those names are.”

CLIPPERS' DOC RIVERS: INTENSE DIVISION IN US THE CAUSE FOR POLICE SHOOTINGS

Roy then asked where House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was in response to the officers who have been killed. He wondered why the country was turning to so-called “mob rule” and why his constituents aren’t standing up for law and order.

“These names matter, too, Madam Speaker,” Roy said.

The NBA came under fire when the league restarted the season by allowing players to wear a pre-approved social justice message on the back of their jerseys.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., was among those who wondered whether players could wear “Free Hong Kong” in the months after the NBA’s dispute with China.

Players have continued to wear messages like “Vote” and “Black Lives Matter” throughout the playoffs.