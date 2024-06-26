Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers' JJ Redick fires back at claim he used N-word toward woman

Redick made his rebuttal through a spokesperson

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
New Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick denied calling a Duke University alum the N-word after he faced the accusation Tuesday.

Halleemah Nash, an author and founder of Rosecrans Ventures who attended Duke and Howard University, made the allegation on X as Redick was being introduced as the Lakers’ head coach for the first time.

"I’ve only been called the N word to my face by a white man once in my life and it was on the campus of Duke University while I was doing work with the basketball team," Nash wrote. "And today he was named the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. What a world."

JJ Redick vs Texas

JJ Redick of the Duke University Blue Devils stands on the court against the University of Texas Longhorns at the Continental Airlines Arena Dec. 10, 2005, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Ned Dishman/Getty Images)

But a spokesperson for Redick pushed back on that.

"No, it never happened," the spokesperson told TMZ Sports.

JJ Redick at Lakers facility

JJ Redick fields questions as the new head coach of the LA Lakers during his introductory press conference at the UCLA Health Training Center.  (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Nash added a separate post to her allegation.

"For context, this was years ago and Im a believer that we all have space to grow- especially from our college level maturity," she wrote. "We live in a world where these exchanges happen and the intersection of race and privilege and lack of accountability all collided w/that presser."

Redick had a prolific career at Duke before heading to the NBA. He played 940 games in the league, from 2006 to 2021, before he called it a career.

JJ Redick talks to ESPN

New head coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers talks to the media June 24, 2024, at UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, Calif.  (Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

He was named the Lakers’ head coach with no prior professional coaching experience.

