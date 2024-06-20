JJ Redick agrees to become next Lakers head coach: report

JJ Redick is turning in the headset for a clipboard, as he's reportedly joining the Los Angeles Lakers as their new head coach.

Redick has agreed to a four-year deal with the Lakers after GM Rob Pelinka offered him the job Thursday morning, according to ESPN.

Redick has never been a coach in the NBA, but the 39-year-old played 15 seasons with six different franchises from 2006-21.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Redick, who had been working with ESPN as an NBA analyst, including for the network’s NBA Finals broadcast, reportedly sold Pelinka on his ability to "connect with players and his basketball IQ."

"[Pelinka] believes surrounding him with an elite coaching staff will help to shorten the learning curve into his first coaching job," ESPN reported.

While Redick was a name that was brought up as a clear candidate for the vacancy following the dismissal of Darvin Ham after two seasons, he wasn’t the first choice.

UCONN'S DAN HURLEY CLARIFIES DECISION TO REJECT LAKERS' COACHING JOB: ‘I ALREADY HAD THE LEVERAGE’

The Lakers tried to lure Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley out of college basketball, but he turned down a lucrative six-year deal from the Lakers to remain in place after winning back-to-back national titles. Hurley later said he already agreed to terms on a new deal with UConn before he declined Los Angeles’ offer sheet.

"One of the worst takes I've heard is that this is a leverage play by me to improve my situation at UConn," the Huskies coach said during a recent appearance on "The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz."

Redick recently had a formal interview with the Lakers, and that meeting was clearly all the front office needed to have to believe, despite his lack of coaching experience, he can lead this team next season.

And while Redick can certainly connect with every player on the roster, there’s one in particular that he has strong chemistry with already: LeBron James.

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer and Redick co-host a podcast together, "Mind the Game," where they dive deep into the technicalities of basketball, using their own experiences on the court to give a vast X’s and O’s perspective on NBA play.

It’s on that podcast where NBA fans have seen Redick’s basketball IQ come to life, as well as his broadcasting for ESPN this past season.

It’s unknown what coaching veterans Pelinka and the Lakers expect to bring in to build out Redick’s first staff, but they’re confident in giving him a shot to prove he can be a successful first-time head coach.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Redick, a first-round pick out of Duke by the Orlando Magic in the 2006 NBA Draft, averaged 12.8 points per game over his 15 seasons. He was an impressive sharpshooter, averaging 41.5% from beyond the arc in his career and 44.7% overall from the field.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.