Lakers great Byron Scott accused of sexually assaulting minor in 1987

Former Los Angeles Lakers player and coach Byron Scott is being sued by a woman who alleges he sexually assaulted her in 1987, when he was 26 and she was 15 years old.

The woman claims the assault occurred at a team event at her Campbell Hall High School in Los Angeles. The suit was originally filed in December 2022, but it was amended on May 1 to accuse Scott of sexual battery and false imprisonment.

The amendment names Scott in the complaint for the first time after he previously fought to be identified as "John Doe" in order to have his name removed from court documents.

The lawsuit stated that the victim was in summer classes at Campbell Hall High School when "she was sexually assaulted by Byron Scott in a locked janitor’s closet in the high school gymnasium," according to the Associated Press.

The Lakers were at the high school in 1987 to film an instructional basketball video while meeting with students, parents and faculty members.

Scott denied the allegations through his attorney, Linda Bauermeister, saying the woman was believed to be of legal age.

"Our client is devastated by this complaint," Bauermeister said in a statement on Wednesday. "Our client believed the plaintiff to be over 18 and had no idea she would claim otherwise until 35 years later. He respects girls and women, and the claims have blindsided him and his family."

Scott was married to his first wife at the time of the allegations. He was divorced in 2014.

The lawsuit also accused Campbell Hall High School officials of negligence for failing to protect the plaintiff. The lawsuit requested a trial by jury as well as $25,000 in damages, including loss of earnings and attorney fees to be paid by Scott and the high school.

Scott was part of three Lakers championships as a player. He spent 11 of his 14 NBA seasons with the storied organization, averaging 15.1 points, 3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

Scott also played for the Indiana Pacers and the then-Vancouver Grizzlies.

After his playing career, Scott had a lengthy coaching stint, serving as head coach of the New Jersey Nets, New Orleans Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers as well as the Lakers from 2014 to 2016.

Scott continues to coach, leading a team in the Philippines.

