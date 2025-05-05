LeBron James to miss Met Gala despite being honorary co-chair

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

LeBron James announced Monday he will forgo attending the Met Gala despite being the honorary co-chair for the event, which takes place in New York City.

The Los Angeles Lakers star said he’s been dealing with an injury he suffered in the team’s first-round playoff exit against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

"Unfortunately because of my knee injury I sustained at the end of the season I won’t be able to attend the Met Gala in NY tonight as so many people have been asking and congratulating me on!" James wrote on X.

"Hate to miss an historical event! My beautiful powerful Queen will be there holding the castle down as she always has done!"

James suffered a sprained knee ligament in Game 5, the Associated Press reported. The 40-year-old would have been out for a few weeks if the Lakers had avoided elimination.

Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams and Anna Wintour were named co-chairs for the event.

The theme for the Met Gala is inspired by the annual spring exhibition, which is based on Monica L. Miller’s book "Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity."

The exhibit itself, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," draws on other sources beyond the book. It’s organized into a dozen sections, symbolizing a characteristic of dandy style as defined by Zora Neale Hurston in her 1934 essay, "Characteristics of Negro Expression."

The gala has raised a record $31 million, Metropolitan Museum of Art CEO Max Hollein said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.