Lakers fan who hit $100,000 halfcourt shot says he will use money to pay for wedding

Los Angeles Lakers fan Mike Bell nailed the shot of a lifetime on Thursday night.

Bell hit a $100,000 half-court shot during a break in action, and plans to spend it wisely.

"We actually just got married in November and spent a good chunk of our savings on the wedding and honeymoon and such, so most of this money is going to replenish that and filling our bank accounts back up a little bit," Bell said via TMZ.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"But I’m going to treat myself to something nice, maybe a special pair of Kobe’s or something like that, something definitely to commemorate it."

Bell said, "I spent pretty much the whole third-quarter in the tunnel just kind of like getting ready for it, and so it was kind of down in the area where all the celebrities are walking through and stuff," Bell said.

NUGGETS’ NIKOLA JOKIC RECORDS NBA FIRST IN OVERTIME WIN OVER SUNS: ‘A CLASS ALL BY HIMSELF’

"I’m sitting there trying to focus on like a potentially life-changing shot, and I’ve got celebrity after celebrity walking by me. It was kind of a wild experience. I was trying not to get in my own head about it."

After Bell drilled the shot, he said he "blacked out" in celebration.

"I blacked out man, I blacked out. It’s funny, my wife has been giving me a hard time about how the PA announcer woman, she like asked me how I was feeling, and my response is ‘Go Lakers.’ Honestly, I didn’t hear her question at all, I had no idea what she asked me, and ‘Go Lakers’ just felt like a safe response to give to whatever it might be."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In celebration, Bell said he high-fived Floyd Mayweather, Spike Lee and Los Angeles Rams’ star wide receiver Puka Nacua.

Bell said his wife hasn’t asked for anything specifically, but he will get something for her with the newfound money.

"She hasn't cited anything specifically," he said. "She puts up with me staying up late watching the games and having the TV on in bed. If she asks for something, it's the least I could do."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.