Kylian Mbappe agrees to contract extension with PSG, rejecting Real Madrid offer: reports

French soccer star Kylian Mbappe will remain with Paris Saint-Germain after signing a three-year contract extension with the team Saturday, according to reports. Mbappe reportedly turned down an offer to join 13-time European champion Real Madrid.

Mbappe, 23, had been rumored to have already agreed to a deal with Real Madrid earlier in the week that would have made him the highest-paid player in the organization's history. But a source told The Associated Press Saturday that the young striker had agreed to a deal that would keep him with PSG another three years.

His contract was set to expire in June.

The source added that the deal was not yet signed but that Mbappe was close to making it official.

According to the New York Times, Madrid’s offer included a signing bonus of nearly $140 million and $26 million in annual salary. The length of the deal was not revealed. He would also have exclusive control over his image rights, a rarity for the club.

PSG’s offer reportedly offered a higher base salary, according to The Times.

News of the fractured deal comes as a blow for Madrid, which was courting Mbappe for a year and is looking for its 14th European Cup in the Champions League final in Paris next week.

Mbappe was awarded the league’s top player award for the third time in his career last week with a league-best 25 goals. He is PSG’s second-leading scorer with 168 goals overall since joining the club in 2017 and is on track to surpass Edinson Cavani’s record of 200 next season.

Mbappe will remain with PSG alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar. An official announcement about the contract extension is expected as soon as Saturday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.