The World Cup
Published

2026 FIFA World Cup location set to be announced next month

The 2026 World Cup will be the first with three co-hosts

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
FIFA intends to announce the 2026 World Cup sites during a news conference in New York on June 16. 

The much-anticipated announcement will set the stage for the 2026 World Cup being co-hosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

The 2026 World Cup will be the first with three co-hosts. FIFA selected the bid as joint host in June 2018.

There are 22 total candidates bidding for their chance to host stage matches during the 48-team tournament

"In line with the previous stages of the FIFA World Cup 2026 selection process, any announcement will be made in the best interests of football, taking into consideration the needs of all stakeholders involved, as we aim to lay the foundations for the tournament to be delivered successfully across all three countries," FIFA vice-president and Concacaf president Victor Montagliani said in a release.

 The World Cup trophy is on display during a FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour event in Kuwait City, Kuwait, May 16, 2022. 

 The World Cup trophy is on display during a FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour event in Kuwait City, Kuwait, May 16, 2022.  (Xinhua via Getty Images)

Seventeen U.S. stadiums in 16 areas remain in the bidding for the first 48-team World Cup, with the Los Angeles area submitting both SoFi Stadium in Inglewood and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, site of the 1994 World Cup final. Three stadiums each in Canada and Mexico are expected to be used.

The bid plan envisioned 16 total sites for the tournament. FIFA targeted mid-May for announcing site selections, and then pushed that back a month.

Sixty games are to be played in the U.S., including all from the quarterfinals on. Canada and Mexico are to host 10 games each.

"During the past months we have had open exchanges with the candidate host cities on a number of different topics. We are very thankful and impressed by how dedicated and innovative they all are," Colin Smith, FIFA’s chief tournaments and events officer, said.

"The host cities will be absolutely key to ensuring the successful delivery of the competition. We look forward to working with them to deliver what will undoubtedly be the largest FIFA World Cup in history."

A man works on the pitch of the Lusail Stadium, the 80,000-capacity venue which will host the FIFA World Cup final in December, on the outskirts of Qatar's capital Doha on March 28, 2022.

A man works on the pitch of the Lusail Stadium, the 80,000-capacity venue which will host the FIFA World Cup final in December, on the outskirts of Qatar's capital Doha on March 28, 2022. (GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

Chicago, Minneapolis and Arizona dropped out in March 2018 because of what city officials said were burdensome financial demands by FIFA. At the time, Charlotte, North Carolina; Las Vegas; Salt Lake City; and Tampa, Florida, were cut.

FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, withdrew in April.

Montreal dropped out last August after the Quebec provincial government withdrew its support. It was replaced in April by Vancouver, British Columbia, which made an initial bid in 2017, then said in March 2018 that it had been rejected because it refused to comply with FIFA’s requirements that include tax waivers and putting agreements under Swiss law.

The remaining areas and stadiums:

UNITED STATES

View of Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders on field during preseason game vs Houston Texans at AT&amp;T Stadium.

View of Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders on field during preseason game vs Houston Texans at AT&amp;T Stadium. (Greg Nelson /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

  • Atlanta - Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • Boston - Gillette Stadium
  • Cincinnati - Paul Brown Stadium
  • Dallas - AT&T Stadium
  • Denver - Empower Field at Mile High
  • Houston - NRG Stadium
  • Kansas City - Arrowhead Stadium
  • Los Angeles - Rose Bowl and SoFi Stadium
  • Miami - Hard Rock Stadium
  • Nashville - Nissan Stadium
  • New York/New Jersey - MetLife Stadium
  • Orlando - Camping World Stadium
  • Philadelphia - Lincoln Financial Field
  • San Francisco - Levi's Stadium
  • Seattle - Lumen Field
  • Washington DC/Baltimore - M&T Bank Stadium

CANADA

  • Edmonton - Commonwealth Stadium
  • Toronto - BMO Field
  • Vancouver - BC Place

MEXICO

  • Guadalajara - Estadio Akron
  • Mexico City - Estadio Azteca
  • Monterrey - Estadio BBVA

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 