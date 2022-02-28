Expand / Collapse search
Kyler Murray pledges commitment to Cardinals, sends contract proposal to team

Murray’s agent, Erik Burkhardt, released a statement Monday stating the star quarterback has sent a detailed contract proposal to the Cardinals

By Megan Turner | OutKick
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray seems committed to the team long-term and "desperately wants to win the Super Bowl."

Murray’s agent, Erik Burkhardt, released a statement Monday stating the star quarterback has sent a detailed contract proposal to the Cardinals.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz.

Burkhardt said that in order to consistently compete for championships, the franchise needs long-term stability.

"To overtly communicate Kyler’s desire to be the Cardinals long term QB, we sent a proposal reflected all of the following: provides financial protection, is in-line with the current QB market that compares his current results alongside relevant comps, lowers his 2022-23 salary cap to allow the team to re-sign other deserving teammates and add additional free-agents, and most importantly represents a real commitment from the organization to see if their ultimate goals align with his 2 above (consistently competing for championships and Kyler being their QB)," Burkhardt wrote.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) walks off the field after the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cardinals in an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Inglewood, Calif., Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) walks off the field after the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cardinals in an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Inglewood, Calif., Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.

ESPN reports Murray is scheduled to make about $5.4 million in 2022, with a base salary of $965,000 and a $4.5 million roster bonus that’s fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the league year.

There has been tension between the two and earlier this month when Murray scrubbed his Instagram account of all Cardinals references and unfollowed the team on Twitter and Instagram.

The team took notes and scrubbed their Instagram account down to just two photos — both of Murray.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.

The team’s Instagram is back to its usual appearance at the time of publication, and Murray’s Instagram has since re-posted himself in Cardinals threads.

Burkhardt wrote that it is now up to the team to make the deal.

"Kyler remains hopeful that the organization chooses to commit so that he can continue leading the Cardinals to further success and value for many years to come," Burkhardt wrote in the statement.