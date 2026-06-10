Knicks miraculously overcome 29-point deficit to take commanding 3-1 lead in NBA Finals over Spurs

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The New York Knicks do not die.

After trailing by as many as 29, the Knicks had yet another comeback - this one perhaps the greatest of all-time, to steal 105-104 win over the San Antonio Spurs and take a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals

Karl-Anthony Towns was hit with two fouls in just the first 62 seconds of the game, one which the Knicks faithful was not happy with. And while there was plenty of ball left after that, the game was changed from that moment.

The refs certainly did not help the case, but the Spurs opened the game on a 41-20 run, mostly while Towns was off the floor. Combine that with the team knocking down 54% of its three-pointers in the first half, and you have a 76-49 Spurs lead at halftime.

The Knicks cut the deficit to 16 on three consecutive threes, and a crowd that was waiting so long to pounce finally came alive. At the end of the third, it was a 90-75 lead for San Antonio.

But it was yet another slow start to a fourth quarter for the Knicks, who took nearly three minutes to score and trailed by 20.

But we've learned to never count out the Knicks.

They went on an 13-2 run to cut it to just nine with a little less than seven minutes to go. And then it was seven with 5:15 to go.

And then it was four with 4:32 to go.

Then one with two minutes.

And then the lead with 90 seconds.

Pandemonium.

The Spurs hit two free throws to regain the lead with 30.3 seconds left. Yet again - it’s the Knicks.

Jalen Brunson missed a three, but Anunoby came out of nowhere for a tip-in to take the lead with 1.2 seconds to go. San Antonio was unable to get a shot off on the inbound, and Madison Square Garden was the loudest it has been maybe ever.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.