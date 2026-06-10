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Knicks miraculously overcome 29-point deficit to take commanding 3-1 lead in NBA Finals over Spurs

OG Anunoby's tip-in with 1.2 seconds left sealed the win after Karl-Anthony Towns picked up two fouls in 62 seconds

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
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Taylor Swift introduced at Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals Game 4 Video

Taylor Swift introduced at Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals Game 4

Taylor Swift is introduced on Madison Square Garden's "Celebrity Row" during Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs.

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The New York Knicks do not die.

After trailing by as many as 29, the Knicks had yet another comeback - this one perhaps the greatest of all-time, to steal 105-104 win over the San Antonio Spurs and take a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals

Karl-Anthony Towns was hit with two fouls in just the first 62 seconds of the game, one which the Knicks faithful was not happy with. And while there was plenty of ball left after that, the game was changed from that moment.

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson shooting against San Antonio Spurs guard De'aaron Fox at Madison Square Garden

New York Knicks PG Jalen Brunson shoots over San Antonio Spurs PG De'aaron Fox in Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden. (Vincent Carchietta/Imagn Images)

The refs certainly did not help the case, but the Spurs opened the game on a 41-20 run, mostly while Towns was off the floor. Combine that with the team knocking down 54% of its three-pointers in the first half, and you have a 76-49 Spurs lead at halftime.

The Knicks cut the deficit to 16 on three consecutive threes, and a crowd that was waiting so long to pounce finally came alive. At the end of the third, it was a 90-75 lead for San Antonio.

But it was yet another slow start to a fourth quarter for the Knicks, who took nearly three minutes to score and trailed by 20.

But we've learned to never count out the Knicks.

They went on an 13-2 run to cut it to just nine with a little less than seven minutes to go. And then it was seven with 5:15 to go.

New York Knicks players celebrating on the basketball court at Madison Square Garden.

Members of the New York Knicks celebrate their 107-106 victory against the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York on June 10, 2026. (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

And then it was four with 4:32 to go.

Then one with two minutes.

And then the lead with 90 seconds.

Pandemonium.

The Spurs hit two free throws to regain the lead with 30.3 seconds left. Yet again - it’s the Knicks.

Jalen Brunson reacts after making a three-point basket at Madison Square Garden

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson reacts after making a three-point basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the fourth quarter of Game Four in the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York on June 10, 2026. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Jalen Brunson missed a three, but Anunoby came out of nowhere for a tip-in to take the lead with 1.2 seconds to go. San Antonio was unable to get a shot off on the inbound, and Madison Square Garden was the loudest it has been maybe ever.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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