Kirk Cousins declares the Raiders' uniforms the 'best jerseys in pro sports'

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New Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins made a major proclamation about which franchise had the best jerseys in the game.

Cousins, who played on a few teams with nifty threads, told the team’s website that it’s Las Vegas that has the best in all of sports.

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"Best jerseys in pro sports I think," Cousins said. "I remember being in warm-ups once playing the Raiders and our head coach looked at me and said, 'Those have to be the best jerseys that they are in pro sports.' And I said, 'You know what Coach, I have to agree. Those are really sharp.'"

Cousins probably wouldn’t want to ruffle the feathers of the franchise he just signed a long-term deal with. The two sides agreed on a five-year deal, reportedly worth $172 million. He will likely be seen as a mentor should the team decide to select Francisco Mendoza with the No. 1 pick of the 2026 NFL Draft later this month.

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The veteran quarterback may believe the Raiders’ jerseys look "really sharp," but the Atlanta Falcons uniforms weren’t so bad either when he was playing in them.

GQ Magazine compiled a list of the 31 best uniforms since 2000. The Raiders’ jerseys were not among the ones on the list.

The outlet, in terms of NFL teams, gave the nod to the Philadelphia Eagles' alternate black jerseys, the Baltimore Ravens’ alternate black jerseys and the Los Angeles Chargers’ powder blue home jerseys.

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The silver and black of the Raiders may be iconic for several reasons, but it’s clear there’s room for debate over which team has the best.