Projected top pick Fernando Mendoza makes big NFL Draft decision: report

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Fernando Mendoza has reportedly made a big decision about the NFL Draft: he will not be attending it.

Mendoza, 22, would rather share his draft experience with his family in Miami than attend the draft in Pittsburgh, according to ESPN. The last time the top projected quarterback did not attend the NFL Draft was in 2021 when Trevor Lawrence was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Mendoza’s mother, Elsa, has lived with multiple sclerosis for over 15 years and is currently using a wheelchair, which could be a reason for Mendoza’s reported decision to stay home.

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The Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback met with the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday, who own the top pick in this year’s NFL Draft. Mendoza has been projected to be the top selection in this year’s draft as the season played out, starring for an undefeated Indiana team that went on to win the national championship.

In 16 games last season, Mendoza completed 72% of his passes for 3,535 yards with 41 touchdowns and six interceptions. Mendoza’s 41 touchdowns led all Division I quarterbacks.

While the Raiders are widely expected to take Mendoza, there is no guarantee he will start in Week 1.

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However, Raiders minority owner Tom Brady and general manager John Spytek have said numerous times that they believe in not playing a young quarterback right away, making it no sure thing that Mendoza would start Week 1.

The Raiders officially signed Kirk Cousins on Monday, providing them with a veteran quarterback who can start while Mendoza develops.

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Cousins also has familiarity with new Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak. During Cousins’ time with the Minnesota Vikings, Kubiak was his quarterbacks coach for two seasons and his offensive coordinator for another.

If the Raiders do indeed select Mendoza, they hope he can be the face of their franchise, regardless of when they eventually start him.

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