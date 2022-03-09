Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Sacramento Kings
Published

Kings' Sabonis suspended 1 game for making contact with ref

Sabonis was ejected in the fourth quarter of Monday night's game against the New York Knicks after receiving double technicals

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NBA suspended Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis one game without pay on Wednesday for aggressively confronting and making contact with an official who called him for a technical foul.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sabonis was ejected in the fourth quarter of Monday night's game against the New York Knicks after receiving double technicals.

Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) is fouled by New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, March 7, 2022. The Knicks won 131-115.

Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) is fouled by New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, March 7, 2022. The Knicks won 131-115. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)

The first was for unsportsmanlike reaction to a called foul. He then "approached and bumped the official in a hostile manner," the league said, which led to the second technical and his ejection.

Sabonis had 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Kings in the 131-115 loss. The Knicks rallied from a 20-point deficit.

"It was just a frustrating game," Sabonis said afterward. "We keep getting these leads playing the right way and we just can’t come out in the second half and sustain it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sabonis will serve his suspension Wednesday night when the Kings play host to the Denver Nuggets. He is averaging 17.4 points, 12.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists in 11 games for Sacramento since being acquired from the Indiana Pacers before the trade deadline.