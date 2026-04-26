Kevin Durant expected to miss Game 4 as Rockets face elimination against LeBron James and Lakers: report

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The Houston Rockets will be without one of their All-Stars as they face a potential sweep to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.

Kevin Durant is not expected to suit up for the Rockets in Game 4 of the team’s first round series with the Lakers, according to ESPN.

Durant is sitting out his second straight game after suffering a sprained left ankle. He was also diagnosed with a bone bruise in his ankle, further testing revealed.

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This injury is usually a two-to-three-week recovery timeline, ESPN added after speaking with sources. Houston has tried "around-the-clock treatment" for Durant just to get him on the court, but doctors haven’t cleared him to play.

Durant’s injury occurred during the second half of the Game 2 loss Tuesday to the Lakers, 101-94. Durant was slow to get off the court, and swelling occurred in the following days, forcing him to miss Game 3.

After discovering the bone bruise, the Rockets understood why Durant had further swelling and stiffness in the ankle compared to a regular sprain, per ESPN.

Still, Durant is helping his teammates in the film room, as they reviewed their play against the Lakers ahead of a win-or-go-home scenario on Sunday night. Durant was also at the Rockets’ facility get his treatment done.

While Durant had been healthy throughout his first year with the Rockets, this postseason has been a disaster thus far. He missed Game 1 due to a right knee contusion suffered in practice. It was described as a "tender" bruise in an "awkward spot" above his knee, which severely limited his ability to move.

The Lakers went on to win Game 1, 107-98, but Durant was able to suit up for Game 2. However, after pouring in seven of his 12 jumpers and eight of his nine free throws for 23 points in 41 minutes, his injury came late in the second half, and he hasn’t seen the court since.

Meanwhile, LeBron James, playing without his key teammates Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves thus far in this series, has been leading the way for Los Angeles to a stunning 3-0 start in this series.

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The Lakers are hoping they won’t have to return to Los Angeles for a Game 5 in this series, which would allow everyone, including those injured on their bench, to get right for the next series if they can get the job done on Sunday night.

Houston will once again look to players like Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Şengün to keep the season alive.

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