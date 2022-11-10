Kevin Durant chides young Knicks fans: 'I'm always gonna give them a thumbs down'

Fans of New York’s basketball teams have not had much to cheer about just a few weeks into the 2022-2023 NBA season, with both teams sitting under .500.

For the Brooklyn Nets, to say this season has been tumultuous would be kind after the organization parted ways with head coach Steve Nash just seven games into the season and suspended Kyrie Irving for "no less than five games" after the guard shared an antisemitic film on social media.

Meanwhile, the Knicks have struggled against teams predicted to be in the NBA Playoffs, as they undoubtedly fight to be one of the four play-in teams by the end of the regular season.

However, basketball in New York is king, and Nets’ star Kevin Durant is well aware of the rivalry between the two NBA teams.

Prior to Wednesday night's game between the Knicks and the Nets, Durant was seen playfully engaging with a few young Knicks fans, booing and giving them the "thumbs down."

Durant was brilliant in Brooklyn’s 112-85 victory Wednesday night, notching a triple-double against the Knicks.

Following the win, Durant explained his pregame back-and-forth with the fans.

"Regardless of each team's record, there’s always going to be a rivalry," Durant told reporters after the game . "Regardless of who’s on the floor, there’s always going to be a rivalry because of the fans here in New York City. They’re so passionate and love sports so much that there’s always going to be competition.

"As long as I got a Nets' jersey on, if I see a Knicks fan, I'm always gonna give them a thumbs down or just give them some s--- about being a Knicks fan."

Wednesday night's win over the Knicks is the eighth in a row for the Nets in a rivalry that Durant appears to relish.

"It only adds to the rivalry and the fans feel more engaged if they see a player engaging in the rivalry as well," Durant added. "It’s all in fun."