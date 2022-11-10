Lakers drop fourth straight, LeBron James exits fourth quarter with groin injury

The Los Angeles Lakers lost their fourth straight game Wednesday night, dropping to 2-9 on the season in a 114-101 loss to the LA Clippers.

To make matters worse in Laker Land, LeBron James exited the court midway through the fourth quarter and did not return because of a groin injury.

"I didn’t do anything extraneous on the play," James said after the game, according to the New York Post. "Just when I landed, I felt a little spasm or strain in my groin. So immediately I had to come out after that on the next play down when I went to the free throw line.

"I feel good, besides the injury," James added.

James, who has been dealing with left foot soreness, told reporters Wednesday that he plans on playing in LA’s next game against the Sacramento Kings .

"You guys act like I sat out every game this season or something. I missed one game," James said following Wednesday’s loss. "To be completely honest, if it was a playoff game, I probably would’ve played even though my foot was acting up. But I’ve played every game.

"Hopefully I’ll be in the lineup [Friday against Sacramento]. It’s not an issue."

James finished the night with 30 points, eight rebounds, and five assists, but the Lakers shot 31.3% from the three-point line and received just 21 points from the bench unit.

"I mean it's just a lot of adversity," Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said, according to ESPN. "[James] has been trying his heart out just to be there for us and play at a high level. I thought he had it going really, really well tonight. But it just is something that it's the NBA season, man. You got to be ready for a little bit of everything. We'll see once he gets evaluated, and we'll be ready to move forward."