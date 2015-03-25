Kentucky faces Missouri with no room for error, needing a quality win for postseason resume
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky is looking for its second victory without injured center Nerlens Noel, and to add another quality win to its postseason credentials.
The Wildcats (18-8, 9-4 Southeastern Conference) get their chance Saturday night against Missouri (19-7, 8-5).
Kentucky's goal is to win its final five SEC games and boost its chances of earning an at-large NCAA tournament bid — if needed.
After Missouri, Kentucky still has to get past Arkansas and first-place Florida, the only teams with winning records left on the Wildcats' schedule. But the defending national champions say they are only focused on a Missouri squad looking to build on its victory Tuesday over fifth-ranked Florida.
The Wildcats don't have much room for error, but regained some of their confidence in Wednesday night's 74-70 win over Vanderbilt.