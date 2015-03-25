Expand / Collapse search
December 20, 2014

Kentucky faces Missouri with no room for error, needing a quality win for postseason resume

By | Associated Press
  • Vanderbilt Kentucky Basketball
    Kentucky's Archie Goodwin, left, shoots under pressure from Vanderbilt's Sheldon Jeter during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2013. Kentucky defeated Vanderbilt 74-70. (AP Photo/James Crisp) (The Associated Press)

    Kentucky's Willie Cauley-Stein (15) blocks the shot of Vanderbilt's Kyle Fuller (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2013. Kentucky defeated Vanderbilt 74-70. (AP Photo/James Crisp) (The Associated Press)

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky is looking for its second victory without injured center Nerlens Noel, and to add another quality win to its postseason credentials.

The Wildcats (18-8, 9-4 Southeastern Conference) get their chance Saturday night against Missouri (19-7, 8-5).

Kentucky's goal is to win its final five SEC games and boost its chances of earning an at-large NCAA tournament bid — if needed.

After Missouri, Kentucky still has to get past Arkansas and first-place Florida, the only teams with winning records left on the Wildcats' schedule. But the defending national champions say they are only focused on a Missouri squad looking to build on its victory Tuesday over fifth-ranked Florida.

The Wildcats don't have much room for error, but regained some of their confidence in Wednesday night's 74-70 win over Vanderbilt.