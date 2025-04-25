Kelly Stafford weighs in on debate about significant others' inclusion on NFL Draft night

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

More than 30 prospects realized their NFL dreams Thursday night. Over the next two days, hundreds more will hear their names called as the 2025 NFL Draft continues.

Kelly Stafford, wife of Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford, knows what it's like to support a football player during the draft process. Matthew was the top pick in the 2009 draft.

During a recent edition of her "Morning After" podcast, Kelly was asked about where she was the night her husband was drafted by the Detroit Lions.

New York City hosted that year's draft, but Kelly said she was not at the event. She then delved into whether players' significant others should be included on draft night.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

She seemed to argue against NFL prospects having girlfriends with them on the big day.

GET FULL 2025 NFL DRAFT COVERAGE WITH REAL-TIME PICKS, EXPERT ANALYSIS AND CAN'T-MISS MOMENTS

"I don’t see why guys do it because, if they do get drafted, and you have all your family, and you’re in the draft, and you have your girlfriend and the girlfriend's in the draft pics. And then, all of the sudden, the girlfriend’s gone. You don’t have draft pictures without a random girl, and I know she’s not random when you’re taking it, but she might be random eventually. Do you know what I mean? It’s a serious thing to consider," Kelly said.

The Staffords tied the knot in 2015 and share four daughters .

Later during the podcast, Kelly mentioned how sometimes couples debate whether to include a sibling's partner in the wedding party if the couple is not engaged.

"It’s like having your brother’s girlfriend in your wedding when they’re not engaged. And then, all of a sudden, do you know what I mean? You have all these photos with your family and the brother’s girlfriend — and not mine, because mine [brother Chad Hall] got married to [sister-in-law] Rose, so we were good. Like, what happens if Rose didn’t marry Chad, and she’s in all my wedding photos," Kelly said.

Matthew spent the first 12 years of his career with the Lions. The Rams acquired Stafford in a blockbuster trade that sent Jared Goff to Detroit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While the "Morning After" podcast does occasionally touch on football, Stafford and co-host Henry Winchester tackle a wide range of other topics, including navigating friendships and parenting.

"I'm very vulnerable throughout this podcast," explained Kelly, "because I feel safe in this community, which is why I love it."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.