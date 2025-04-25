Expand / Collapse search
NFL Draft

Kelly Stafford weighs in on debate about significant others' inclusion on NFL Draft night

Kelly is married to Rams star Matthew Stafford

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
More than 30 prospects realized their NFL dreams Thursday night. Over the next two days, hundreds more will hear their names called as the 2025 NFL Draft continues.

Kelly Stafford, wife of Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford, knows what it's like to support a football player during the draft process. Matthew was the top pick in the 2009 draft. 

During a recent edition of her "Morning After" podcast, Kelly was asked about where she was the night her husband was drafted by the Detroit Lions

New York City hosted that year's draft, but Kelly said she was not at the event. She then delved into whether players' significant others should be included on draft night.

Matthew Stafford and Kelly Stafford

Super Bowl champion Matthew Stafford and Kelly Stafford attend a game between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers March 5, 2022, at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles. (Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE)

She seemed to argue against NFL prospects having girlfriends with them on the big day.

"I don’t see why guys do it because, if they do get drafted, and you have all your family, and you’re in the draft, and you have your girlfriend and the girlfriend's in the draft pics. And then, all of the sudden, the girlfriend’s gone. You don’t have draft pictures without a random girl, and I know she’s not random when you’re taking it, but she might be random eventually. Do you know what I mean? It’s a serious thing to consider," Kelly said.

Matthew Stafford and wife Kelly

Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams and wife Kelly react after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game at SoFi Stadium Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Staffords tied the knot in 2015 and share four daughters.

Later during the podcast, Kelly mentioned how sometimes couples debate whether to include a sibling's partner in the wedding party if the couple is not engaged.

"It’s like having your brother’s girlfriend in your wedding when they’re not engaged. And then, all of a sudden, do you know what I mean? You have all these photos with your family and the brother’s girlfriend — and not mine, because mine [brother Chad Hall] got married to [sister-in-law] Rose, so we were good. Like, what happens if Rose didn’t marry Chad, and she’s in all my wedding photos," Kelly said.

Kelly Stafford hugs her husband

Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates with wife Kelly Stafford during the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Matthew spent the first 12 years of his career with the Lions. The Rams acquired Stafford in a blockbuster trade that sent Jared Goff to Detroit.

While the "Morning After" podcast does occasionally touch on football, Stafford and co-host Henry Winchester tackle a wide range of other topics, including navigating friendships and parenting.  

"I'm very vulnerable throughout this podcast," explained Kelly, "because I feel safe in this community, which is why I love it."

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.