Naysayers were quick to come out when Kelly Stafford, the wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew, said Detroit Lions fans booed her children on Sunday.

Stafford returned to Detroit, where he spent the first 11 seasons of his career, in what was the Lions' first home playoff game since January 8, 1994.

The Rams and Lions exchanged quarterbacks in 2020, when Detroit was given Jared Goff. Stafford and the Rams won that season's Super Bowl.

But with Lions fans hungry for the playoffs, the environment, Kelly Stafford says, was hostile.

The day after the game, she claimed that fans had booed her and the couple's four daughters.

Lions fans were quick to say that was not the case, but rather, the booing was more for the quarterback himself.

However, Kelly posted a video to her Instagram story late Thursday that she said she "didn't know if [she] should post."

The video shows the Staffords walking off the field while boos can be heard. At least one Lions fan could be seen applauding.

"I truly don’t wanna dwell on what happened. This was our experience on the field," Stafford said in the video. "I know you are booing me, but my kids don’t know the difference, even if I try to explain it to them.

"The whole scenario is hard to accept, but not as hard as the questioning of my integrity. It happened, own it, and let’s move on."

The Lions won the game 24-23 to pick up the team’s first playoff win since 1992.

"It’s sports. The city wants to win. Everything is fair game. . . . Except the fans who booed my children . . ." she said on Monday. "Other than that, I loved the atmosphere, and the booing just gave my husband more fire.

"The more you love, the more you hate. I consider it all love going both ways. And now that we are out, I hope the Lions bring home a Lombardi to that city, because the feeling is like no other. Go get it."

The quarterback himself said he was "happy for" the Lions.

Detroit will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at 3 p.m. for a chance at their first trip to the NFC Championship Game in 32 years.