Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's son given 'slap on the wrist' over neighbor stabbing, DA says

NBA great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s son, Adam, was sentenced for stabbing his neighbor in California with a hunting knife over an argument about trash cans, prosecutors said Wednesday, in what was called a "slap on the wrist."

Adam Abdul-Jabbar, 29, received six months in jail after he pleaded guilty to three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of carrying a dirk or dagger, the Orange County district attorney’s office said. There were sentence enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury.

The sentence was a part of a plea deal from an Orange County judge. The sentence was stayed until Jan. 7 so he can apply for home confinement instead of incarceration, prosecutors said. Probation officials will decide whether he will be permitted home confinement.

Prosecutors sought a seven-year jail sentence and objected to the plea offer.

"This slap on the wrist is an absolute miscarriage of justice. This man nearly bled to death in front of the emergency room doors after being stabbed so violently over and over that his skull was fractured," District Attorney Todd Spitzer said.

"We believe the complete disregard for human life over a dispute over trashcans is so egregious it warranted prison time."

The incident occurred in June 2020. Adam Abdul-Jabbar was charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of carrying a dirk or dagger. He and his neighbor share a driveway and he stabbed the neighbor several times after he was confronted about failing to take in trash cans for Abdul-Jabbar’s elderly roommate, officials said. One wound to the back of the head caused brain bleed, prosecutors said.

"The 60-year-old victim suffered a fractured skull and nearly died from blood loss after collapsing outside of the emergency room," prosecutors said last year.

"A dispute between neighbors should never escalate to violence, much less the ruthless nature of this attack," Spitzer added in a statement at the time. "Violence of any kind will not be tolerated in Orange County and those who choose to inflict violence on others will be prosecuted."

Shawn Holley, Abdul-Jabbar’s lawyer, told the Orange County Register in August 2020 it was the neighbor who started the altercation and his client reported it to police.

"For these reasons and many more, we are disappointed that this case was filed, but stand ready to address the charges in court," Holley added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.