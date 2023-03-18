Expand / Collapse search
Kansas Jayhawks
Published

Kansas’ Bill Self to miss second straight NCAA Tournament game following heart procedure

Assistant Norm Roberts will serve as acting head coach

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
The Kansas Jayhawks will be without their head coach for Saturday’s second-round NCAA Tournament game against Arkansas, the school announced.  

Self, who also missed Thursday’s opening-round game against Howard, is recovering from a heart procedure he underwent last week.  

Head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks stands on the court after Texas defeated the Kansas Jayhawks 75-59 at Moody Center on March 4, 2023, in Austin, Texas.

Head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks stands on the court after Texas defeated the Kansas Jayhawks 75-59 at Moody Center on March 4, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (Chris Covatta/Getty Images)

Assistant Norm Roberts will serve as acting head coach against the Razorbacks

Self did attend closed practice on Wednesday but is considered day-to-day, according to Fox4 Kansas City. 

"I’m feeling much better," Self said Wednesday. "I’ve got more energy. I’ve been with the team all week, on a limited basis in practice, but I’m there every day. Doing a lot of sitting in practice, I’ve never really done that. Getting better at that, I guess. But, still, I’m not ready to coach the game."

"Norm is going to handle all the stuff. The same way he handled the first four games of the season, and the Big 12 Tournament."

Head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks instructs his players on the court in overtime against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bramlage Coliseum on January 17, 2023, in Manhattan, Kansas.  

Head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks instructs his players on the court in overtime against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bramlage Coliseum on January 17, 2023, in Manhattan, Kansas.   (Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)

Kansas initially said this week that Self would coach in the tournament. He was discharged from the hospital on Sunday following the heart procedure.

"KU coach Bill Self was discharged from the University of Kansas Health System today in good condition," the team said in a statement. "He arrived at the emergency department Wednesday evening March 8 complaining of chest tightness and balance concerns. Clinical Service Chief for Cardiovascular Medicine and Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Mark Wiley said Coach Self underwent a standard heart catheterization and had two stents placed for the treatment of blocked arteries. Coach Self responded well to the procedure and is expected to make a full recovery."

Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self looks on from the sideline during the college basketball game between the TCU Horned Frogs and Kansas Jayhawks on February 20, 2023, at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.  

Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self looks on from the sideline during the college basketball game between the TCU Horned Frogs and Kansas Jayhawks on February 20, 2023, at Ed &amp; Rae Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.   (Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.)

The Jayhawks are the defending national champions and are 28-7 this season, earning a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament. 

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.