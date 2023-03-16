Expand / Collapse search
Kansas' Bill Self to miss opening March Madness game vs Howard

Kansas is the defending national champion

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Kansas will take on Howard in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament but will be without coach Bill Self on the sideline as he recovers from a recent health issue.

The defending champions made the announcement before the game. The No. 1-seeded Jayhawks take on the No. 16-seed Bison at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Assistant coach Norm Roberts of the Jayhawks listens to head coach Bill Self during post-game interviews after their 94-63 win over the Pittsburg State Gorillas at Allen Fieldhouse on Nov. 3, 2022, in Lawrence, Kansas.

Assistant coach Norm Roberts of the Jayhawks listens to head coach Bill Self during post-game interviews after their 94-63 win over the Pittsburg State Gorillas at Allen Fieldhouse on Nov. 3, 2022, in Lawrence, Kansas. (Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

The school said Self "continues to progress well from a recent health issue." Assistant coach Norm Roberts will serve as the acting head coach.

Kansas initially said this week that Self would coach in the tournament. He was discharged from the hospital following a heart procedure.

Head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks reacts to a play at Hilton Coliseum on Feb. 4, 2023, in Ames, Iowa.

Head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks reacts to a play at Hilton Coliseum on Feb. 4, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (David K Purdy/Getty Images)

"KU coach Bill Self was discharged from the University of Kansas Health System today in good condition," the team said in a statement. "He arrived at the emergency department Wednesday evening March 8 complaining of chest tightness and balance concerns. Clinical Service Chief for Cardiovascular Medicine and Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Mark Wiley said Coach Self underwent a standard heart catheterization and had two stents placed for the treatment of blocked arteries. Coach Self responded well to the procedure and is expected to make a full recovery."

The 60-year-old coach checked into University of Kansas Medical Center on Wednesday. He ended up missing the entirety of the Big 12 tournament, which the Jayhawks lost to the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, 76-56, in the final.

Kansas went 27-7 on the season and are expected to make a run with Self at the helm in the Midwest bracket. 

Head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks stands on the court after losing to Texas, 75-59, at Moody Center on March 4, 2023, in Austin.

Head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks stands on the court after losing to Texas, 75-59, at Moody Center on March 4, 2023, in Austin. (Chris Covatta/Getty Images)

Self has coached the Jayhawks in 710 career games, owning an outstanding 579-131 record with four Final Four appearances and two NCAA championships under his belt. 

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

