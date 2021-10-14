Colin Kaepernick still training to get back into NFL, lead team to Super Bowl again

Colin Kaepernick has not played in an NFL game since Jan. 1, 2017.

But the former San Francisco 49ers star who led the team to a Super Bowl is staying ready and prepared in case a team comes calling. He told Ebony in an interview on Wednesday he’s still training.

"Absolutely. I am still up at 5 a.m. training five, six days a week making sure I’m prepared to take a team to a Super Bowl again," he said. "That’s not something I will ever let go of, regardless of the actions of 32 teams and their partners to deny me employment. The same way I was persistent in high school is the same way I’m gonna be persistent here.

"And you’re gonna have to continue to deny me and do so in a public way. And you’re gonna expose yourself by that, but it won’t be because I’m not ready or not prepared."

Kaepernick said he wasn’t going to sit around and wait for an opportunity to get back into football, which is why he’s taken up other things – the Know Your Rights Camp and a production deal with Disney and ESPN.

The former quarterback started a firestorm in the NFL during the 2016 season when he protested during the national anthem. The demonstration sparked a wave in recent years with players from all kinds of sports using kneeling as a form of protest against social injustice and racial discrimination.

Kaepernick had a workout for a handful of teams in 2019 but was never able to latch onto a team.