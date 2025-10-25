Justin Herbert goes viral for saving Madison Beer from flying basketball at Lakers game amid romance rumors

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is going viral after the NFL player’s heroics were on full display during Thursday night’s game between the Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Herbert has been rumored to be in a relationship with singer Madison Beer and the couple seemingly confirmed those rumors after appearing cozy courtside during an NBA game on Thursday.

It was the first public outing for the two following dating rumors that began late in the offseason. Beer and Herbert were pictured together at a Chargers game earlier this month.

Herbert and Beer posed for photos, but it was Herbert’s quick thinking that had social media ablaze.

A rogue ball headed in their direction prompted the NFL quarterback to take action. Photos taken showed Herbet quickly blocking the basketball, which looked like it was headed directly for Beer.

Herbert’s basketball heroics come after a dominant performance on the football field.

He led the Chargers to a 37-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings in primetime on Thursday behind a three-touchdown performance. He threw for 227 yards in the Chargers’ first win since Week 6.

"It was a big win for us, a big opportunity for us to go correct some more mistakes," Herbert, who also rushed for 62 yards, said.

The Chargers move on to face the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 2.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.