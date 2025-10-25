Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert goes viral for saving Madison Beer from flying basketball at Lakers game amid romance rumors

Chargers quarterback's quick reflexes save rumored girlfriend during courtside appearance

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
close
Chargers and Vikings are ‘opposites’, Should Minnesota be jealous of Los Angeles? | The Herd  Video

Chargers and Vikings are ‘opposites’, Should Minnesota be jealous of Los Angeles? | The Herd 

The Los Angeles Chargers beat the Minnesota Vikings 37-10 on Thursday night, led by Justin Herbert’s 3 TDs. Colin Cowherd discusses how the two teams are similar and different, and if the Vikings should be concerned with their QB situation.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is going viral after the NFL player’s heroics were on full display during Thursday night’s game between the Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves. 

Herbert has been rumored to be in a relationship with singer Madison Beer and the couple seemingly confirmed those rumors after appearing cozy courtside during an NBA game on Thursday. 

Justin Herbert and Madison Beer courtside at an NBA game

Quarterback Justin Herbert (10) of the Los Angeles Chargers and Madison Beer attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, on Oct. 24, 2025. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

It was the first public outing for the two following dating rumors that began late in the offseason. Beer and Herbert were pictured together at a Chargers game earlier this month. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Herbert and Beer posed for photos, but it was Herbert’s quick thinking that had social media ablaze. 

A rogue ball headed in their direction prompted the NFL quarterback to take action. Photos taken showed Herbet quickly blocking the basketball, which looked like it was headed directly for Beer. 

Justin Herbert and Madison Beer courtside at an NBA game

Quarterback Justin Herbert (10) of the Los Angeles Chargers blocks a basketball from hitting Madison Beer as they attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, on Oct. 24, 2025. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Herbert’s basketball heroics come after a dominant performance on the football field. 

JUSTIN HERBERT THROWS 3 TOUCHDOWNS AS CHARGERS DOMINATE VIKINGS TO GET BACK IN WIN COLUMN

He led the Chargers to a 37-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings in primetime on Thursday behind a three-touchdown performance. He threw for 227 yards in the Chargers’ first win since Week 6. 

"It was a big win for us, a big opportunity for us to go correct some more mistakes," Herbert, who also rushed for 62 yards, said. 

Justin Herbert and Madison Beer courtside at an NBA game

Quarterback Justin Herbert (10) of the Los Angeles Chargers blocks a basketball from hitting Madison Beer as they attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, on Oct. 24, 2025. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Chargers move on to face the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 2. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue