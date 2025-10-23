Justin Herbert throws 3 touchdowns as Chargers dominate Vikings to get back in win column

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles Chargers took care of business on "Thursday Night Football," dominating the Minnesota Vikings, 37-10, in a game where Justin Herbert shined with three touchdown passes.

The Chargers had a bounce-back victory after losing to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday to improve to 5-3, while the Vikings fell to 3-4 on the year.

Last week, it was the Chargers who felt the first-half sting, going into the locker room down 21-3. This time, they flipped the script on the Vikings, owning the 21-3 lead and setting the tone for this game from the jump.

It appeared the Chargers would have to play from behind after Herbert was picked off by Isaiah Rodgers for a returned touchdown, but the play was ruled an incomplete pass on the opening drive. Herbert settled down after that and methodically went down the field for a 14-play, 83-yard touchdown drive.

Tight end Oronde Gadsden II was the recipient of Herbert’s first touchdown pass, as he secured an eight-yard strike for six points. It seems fitting it was Gadsden considering National Tight End’s Day is set for this Sunday – he just got it started a bit early in Week 8.

The Chargers continued their touchdown trend on their second drive, but this one was a lot faster as Herbert needed just eight plays, where Kimani Vidal, who had a fantastic night on the ground, rushed in from three yards out to make it 14-0. Vidal finished the game with 117 yards on 23 carries.

The Vikings finally got on the board with a field goal, but the Chargers were able to truly pull away when they went a whopping 94 yards with Ladd McConkey hauling in a beautifully placed 27-yard pass from Herbert with 45 seconds left before halftime.

In the second half, the Vikings were finally able to finally find the colored paint, as Josh Metellus’ interception of Herbert eventually set up a touchdown pass to Jordan Addison to make it 24-10.

But the game-sealing drive came when Herbert and the Chargers went 12 plays and 73 yards, crushing 6:54 of the fourth quarter clock to find rookie receiver Tre Harris in the end zone to make it 31-10.

Carson Wentz and the Vikings' offense were unable to spark any ounce of a comeback, as the Chargers' defense continuously put the veteran signal caller on the ground, and he looked in considerable pain with his left shoulder.

Looking at the box score, Herbert finished 18-of-25 for 227 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. He also had 62 rushing yards on seven carries.

Ladd McConkey was his top receiver with 88 yards on six catches. Gadsden added five catches for 77 yards, while Keenan Allen had 44 yards on four receptions.

For the Vikings, Wentz was held to just 144 yards passing, though Justin Jefferson finished with seven catches for 74 yards.

