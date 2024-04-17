Julian Edelman pours cold water on Tom Brady comeback talk but gives a hypothetical

Tom Brady recently said he was "not opposed" to a potential third NFL stint.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion was asked on the "Deep Cuts" podcast if he would "pick up the phone" to fill a team's quarterback void due to injury.

"I’m not opposed to it," Brady said with a smile .

"I don’t know … I’m always going to be in good shape, always be able to throw the ball. So, to come in for a little bit, like MJ coming back, I don’t know if they’d let me, but I wouldn’t be opposed to it," Brady said.

Julian Edelman caught passes from Brady for 12 years with the New England Patriots, so not many are more in the know about Brady's intentions than Edelman.

Edelman isn't so sure.

"No bro! The guy is in St. Tropez right now," Edelman said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

Edelman joked that he can't even get his former quarterback on his podcast.

"We have zero connection right now because I keep asking him, ‘Come on "Games With Names. Come on Games With Names. Come on Games With Names."' And he never responds. So, I have no clue," Edleman said.

"That whole thing with the interview, I saw it. The wording was if someone got hurt late in the season, do you think you can do it? And Tom’s a confident guy. He definitely thinks he can go do it. Is he gonna do it? I don’t think so. Probably not."

However, Edelman did say Brady is "crazy" and "competitive," and the fact that there is a new quarterback in the GOAT conversation could prompt a Brady return.

"Patrick Mahomes is coming up on him, maybe Tom comes back and sneaks another Super Bowl to separate himself," Edelman said.

Mahomes still has a long way to go after just winning his third. However, if the Chiefs three-peat next season, he'd become the youngest quarterback to win four Super Bowls, putting him on pace to top Brady.

