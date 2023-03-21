Expand / Collapse search
Josie Canseco, daughter of former MLB star, claims family is 'broke,' didn't live off her 'family name'

Canseco is the daughter of Jose and Jessica Canseco

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 20

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Josie Canseco, a Victoria’s Secret model and daughter of one half of the Bash Brothers, spoke out on social media on Monday about being self-made and her family’s money.

Canseco wrote in a series of since-deleted Instagram posts her family is "broke" and did not get the advance in life because she came from money.

Josie Canseco attends the Premiere of Netflix's "Pamela, a love story" at TUDUM Theater on Jan. 30, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Josie Canseco attends the Premiere of Netflix's "Pamela, a love story" at TUDUM Theater on Jan. 30, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Josie Canseco, left, and Jose Canseco are seen during the 2023 Cactus Jack Foundation HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic at Minute Maid Park on Feb. 16, 2023 in Houston.

Josie Canseco, left, and Jose Canseco are seen during the 2023 Cactus Jack Foundation HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic at Minute Maid Park on Feb. 16, 2023 in Houston. (Bob Levey/Getty Images)

"Everyone claiming I came from all this rich money because I'm a 'canseco' do ur research," the 26-year-old wrote Monday morning. "My 'family money' was blown by the time I was 6/7 w bankruptcy n I had to work my ass off to not only sustain my 'family name' but also pay my bills cause no one paid that s--- except me.

"My family is broke and I dont get the advance of a family that was rich."

She added that she was in debt for "years" and was making about $100-per-week when she first started her modeling career.

Josie Canseco is seen during the 2023 Cactus Jack Foundation HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic at Minute Maid Park on Feb. 16, 2023 in Houston.

Josie Canseco is seen during the 2023 Cactus Jack Foundation HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic at Minute Maid Park on Feb. 16, 2023 in Houston. (Bob Levey/Getty Images)

"I’m tired of being categorized when it was very different," she added. "I’m beyond grateful because I certainly have been graced with the privilege of being born within a family that earned what they earned but respectfully, the expectation isn’t all what it seems."

Josie is the daughter of Jose and Jessica Canseco. 

Josie Canseco is seen during the 2023 Cactus Jack Foundation HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic at Minute Maid Park at Minute Maid Park on Feb. 16, 2023 in Houston.

Josie Canseco is seen during the 2023 Cactus Jack Foundation HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic at Minute Maid Park at Minute Maid Park on Feb. 16, 2023 in Houston. (Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Jose Canseco starred for the Oakland Athletics, winning an MVP award in 1988 and also blowing the doors off the steroid scandal that plagued the league in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He reportedly made about $40 million from his playing career and filed for bankruptcy in 2012.

Jose Canseco attends the 2023 Cactus Jack Foundation HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic at Minute Maid Park on Feb. 16, 2023 in Houston.

Jose Canseco attends the 2023 Cactus Jack Foundation HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic at Minute Maid Park on Feb. 16, 2023 in Houston. (Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Jessica Canseco is also a former model and has appeared on several reality TV shows.

