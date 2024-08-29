Bills' Josh Allen responds to being voted NFL's most overrated quarterback in poll

Josh Allen was voted the NFL’s most overrated quarterback in a recent poll conducted by ESPN.

The star quarterback is unbothered.

"My reaction is, I'm not mad that 11 players, not on my team, don't like me, so that's No. 1," Allen said during a recent interview with Adam Schein on Sirius XM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I actually think that's a term of endearment. When other players don't like me, that means I'm doing something the right way."

Allen got 11 of 103 total votes, while both Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts both received 10 apiece.

The 28-year-old quarterback was more upset that he never gets to be a part of the polls.

"I'm never, ever invited to participate in these anonymous surveys, so that's where I find this frustrating," he added. "I want to be a part of these surveys, too, and give my input as well.

JETS IN 'COMPLETE DISARRAY,' ACCORDING TO ANONYMOUS NFL AGENT: 'VIBE INSIDE THE BUILDING IS TERRIBLE'

"Hopefully, I get the link to the next one."

Allen has taken the Bills to the playoffs each of the last five seasons, making the AFC Championship Game once during the 2020 season, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Despite being voted the most overrated quarterback, he was voted as the fourth-best quarterback by his peers behind Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow.

Last season, Allen finished fifth in MVP voting as Jackson won the award for the second time in his career.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Being the most overrated quarterback was not the only thing Allen finished first in. He was also voted the best trash-talker, and he had a hilarious reaction to that on X.

The Wyoming product had 27 votes, easily clearing Baker Mayfield (16 votes) for the top spot.

Allen’s Bills open the season at home against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 8.