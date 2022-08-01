Expand / Collapse search
Buffalo Bills
Published

Josh Allen breaks silence after skirmish at Bills training camp: 'The boys got going yesterday'

Both players are key to the Bills' success this season

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Tensions were running high at Buffalo Bills training camp on Saturday after defensive lineman Jordan Phillips bumped quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen wore the red shirt in practice, meaning players are not allowed to touch him. Phillips appeared to bump Allen during one play and the MVP candidate did not appear to take it too well. Allen pushed back and started the scrum which was eventually broken up.

Josh Allen, #17 of the Buffalo Bills, throws during Bills training camp at Saint John Fisher University on July 24, 2022 in Pittsford, New York.

Josh Allen, #17 of the Buffalo Bills, throws during Bills training camp at Saint John Fisher University on July 24, 2022 in Pittsford, New York. (Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

He tweeted about the brouhaha Sunday.

"Man I love football," he wrote. "The boys got going yesterday, and it’s all love! First day of pads, just pushing each other to be great. That is all!"

Nobody appeared to be injured after the scrum. Phillips wrote on Instagram Saturday night he was "unbothered" by the interaction.

Jordan Phillips, #97 of the Buffalo Bills, pushes past Brandon Shell, #72, towards Sam Darnold, #14 of the New York Jets, during the first quarter at New Era Field on December 29, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. New York defeats Buffalo 13-6.

Jordan Phillips, #97 of the Buffalo Bills, pushes past Brandon Shell, #72, towards Sam Darnold, #14 of the New York Jets, during the first quarter at New Era Field on December 29, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. New York defeats Buffalo 13-6. (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

The Bills signed Phillips as a free agent in the offseason. This will be his second stint with the Bills. Buffalo first acquired him in 2018 off waivers from the Miami Dolphins. He spent a season and a half with the Bills before playing for the Arizona Cardinals in 2020 and 2021.

Last season, Phillips played in nine games and had three sacks and 22 total tackles.

Allen led the Bills to a second straight AFC East title in 2021. He had 4,407 passing yards and 36 touchdown passes as well as 763 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns.

Josh Allen, #17 of the Buffalo Bills, drops back to pass during Bills mini camp on June 15, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York.

Josh Allen, #17 of the Buffalo Bills, drops back to pass during Bills mini camp on June 15, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Both Allen and the defense need to be as sharp as ever to get back to the playoffs.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.