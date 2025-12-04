Ex-MLB exec welcomes Jordon Hudson lawsuit against Pablo Torre: 'It’s got zero chance'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Miami Marlins executive David Samson suggested Thursday that he would welcome a defamation lawsuit from Jordon Hudson, the girlfriend of North Carolina Tar Heels football coach Bill Belichick.

Hudson threatened to sue sports personality Pablo Torre over his reporting about her relationship with North Carolina’s football program. Torre reported in May that Hudson was banned from its football facilities, which the school denied.

After the Tar Heels wrapped up their home schedule, Hudson posted a photo of herself with her all-access pass for the 2025 season on Instagram. She captioned the photo, "P.S. I’m suing you (Pablo Torre)."

She also pushed back on Torre’s report that Hudson misrepresented her age on an internal university document. She wrote on X that it was "one of MANY inaccurate and materially defamatory reports" from Torre.

Samson, who is the host of "Nothing Personal with David Samson" and a co-host of "Pablo Torre Finds Out," appeared on "The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz" and briefly spoke about the possibility of a lawsuit.

"I want her to sue Pablo so badly," Samson said. "Not because I want you (Dan Le Batard) to be a part of it because, certainly, Meadowlark would be named, you likely would be personally named. Amin (Elhassan), I may be named, Jeremy (Taché) for sure should be named …

"Dan, I promise you, if she files a lawsuit, I will make it my second life’s work to make sure all attorneys’ fees are paid by Bill Belichick, No. 1. No. 2, I will make sure she is so thoroughly embarrassed by losing every single motion, every objection. Forget getting to a trial, which would be unbelievably great, it will never happen that way.

"Defamatory? That’s the best she’s come up with? It’s got zero chance. It’ll never make it past anything. As a matter of fact, I want to disbar the lawyer who would file the lawsuit on her behalf because it’s so outrageous. But I just want her to keep trying because it gives Pablo more."

Le Batard didn’t seem too enthused to possibly be a part of a lawsuit.

Torre said on "Offsides with Pablo Torre" that the university had nothing to do with Hudson’s legal threats and has yet to be sued by Hudson.