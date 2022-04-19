Expand / Collapse search
Jordan Spieth reveals wife Annie's advice helped pave way to victory

Spieth won the RBC Heritage on Sunday over Patrick Cantlay

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Jordan Spieth credited advice he got from his wife Annie in helping him pick up a win at the RBC Heritage over the weekend, his first win on the PGA Tour since the 2021 Valero Texas Open.

Spieth needed a playoff to beat Patrick Cantlay. The event was forced into a playoff after Cantlay, Shane Lowry and Harold Varner III all failed to pass Spieth while he was in the clubhouse. Spieth was a stroke behind Lowry when he wrapped up his final round on Sunday.

Jordan Spieth celebrates from the front bunker after chipping in at the 18th hole during the final round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Jordan Spieth celebrates from the front bunker after chipping in at the 18th hole during the final round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Spieth tapped in for par when his greenside bunker shot stopped 7 inches from the hole.

The 2017 British Open champion had missed a big putt in the third round on Saturday and thought it was going to end up costing him. He told Golf.com he talked about the putt with his caddie Michael Greller and to his wife Annie after the round.

Jordan Spieth and wife Annie Verret celebrate with son Sammy on the 18th green after Spieth beat Patrick Cantlay in a playoff to win the RBC Heritage at Harbor Town Golf Links on April 17, 2022 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Jordan Spieth and wife Annie Verret celebrate with son Sammy on the 18th green after Spieth beat Patrick Cantlay in a playoff to win the RBC Heritage at Harbor Town Golf Links on April 17, 2022 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

"She never comments on my golf," Spieth mentioned, but added she told him, "You need to take five seconds if you miss a putt before you hit your tap-in."

Spieth said the words of advice rattled in the back of his mind on Sunday.

"There was a couple times I was just going to rake it, and I was like, ‘No, I’ve got to take five seconds.’ I’m just glad it didn’t end up affecting it all, to be honest," he said. "Just made it a little more exciting at the end."

The Mexico Championship is next on the PGA Tour schedule. The event begins April 28. The Wells Fargo Championship is after that, followed by the AT&T Byron Nelson.

Jordan Spieth holds the championship trophy after winning the RBC Heritage golf tournament, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. 

Jordan Spieth holds the championship trophy after winning the RBC Heritage golf tournament, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.  (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.