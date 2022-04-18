Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen set to battle in 'The Match'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Get ready for a battle of star NFL quarterbacks — on the golf course.

It's the old guard against the young gunslingers in the next installment of Capital One’s "The Match" golf event, Turner Sports announced Monday.

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will take on Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in a 12-hole event on June 1 at Wynn Las Vegas, the only golf course on the Las Vegas strip.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It will be the first appearance by Mahomes, the 2018 NFL MVP with the Kansas City Chiefs, and Allen, a 2020 Pro Bowler with the Buffalo Bills. Together, the four NFL stars have a combined nine Super Bowl titles and nearly 90 appearances in the playoffs.

A large portion of those titles come from Brady, who announced his retirement earlier this year before he decided to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady hopes to show on the links that the old school is better than the new school, as the matchup involves two generations of NFL quarterbacks, who earned four of the past five NFL MVP awards.

TOM BRADY JABS AARON RODGERS BEFORE GOLF MATCH: ‘HE’S UNHAPPY WITH HIS BOSS AND HAS NO OPTIONS'

"We tried to make this a tag team cage match, but the lawyers said our contracts wouldn’t allow it…" Brady joked on Twitter Monday.

Brady also took aim at Allen in another post, in which the GOAT posted a picture he said was an "artists rending of me watching @JoshAllenQB’s approach after laying up on a par 4."

"At least he didn’t put me in @bradybrand apparel," replied Allen to Brady's post.

Brady then responded with a GIF of a soccer referee pulling out a red flag.

Brady and Rodgers previously competed in "The Match" last year as opponents. Brady is seeking to redeem himself this time around after he and Phil Mickelson were bested by Bryson DeChambeau and Rodgers 3-and-2 last July in Big Sky, Montana.

Brady and Mickelson previously lost to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning in a charity match last May.

During five televised editions of "The Match," the series has raised nearly $33 million for various organizations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Coverage for the event starts at 6:30 p.m. ET on TNT.