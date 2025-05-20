Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Jordan Mailata, other Eagles stars downplay tush push as NFL vote on team's signature play looms

NFL owners are set to vote on a proposal to ban the tush push on Wednesday

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
The NFL owners are expected to reengage in talks about the polarizing tush push on Wednesday at league meetings.

Last month, owners tabled the vote on a proposal to ban the play that became the Philadelphia Eagles' calling card over the past couple of seasons. As the vote nears, some prominent Philadelphia Eagles spoke out about the controversial short yardage play.

Jordan Mailata

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata (68) celebrates during the Super Bowl LIX championship parade and rally. (Caean Couto-Imagn Images)

"I don't have any thoughts on it," Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown said. "It's only one yard." 

Offensive lineman Jordan Mailata echoed similar sentiments, saying: "They're ruling [on] the push? I guess we'll just do it with no push.

"In terms of them banning the tush push, I hate that name, so I hope they do ban it — it's a stupid name," the All-Pro tackle joked.

"But I can't control it. We can't control it. So, we don't even worry about it. Right now, we're just installing our schemes, whatever [offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo] is installing that day, that's what we're focused on because worrying about if they're going to ban the tush push or not ain't going to win us a championship."

Jalen Hurts tush push

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) lines up for the tush push play on the goal line against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

.The Green Bay Packers submitted a proposal to ban the tush push.  

"We'll see where that goes," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. "We're not waiting very long to figure it out. It's going to be public [Wednesday]. And you know how I feel about it."

Tush push versus 49ers

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scores on the tush push during a game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 3, 2023.  (Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

At last month's league meetings, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie described the tush push as "precision play" and credited quarterback Jalen Hurts for helping make the play routinely successful. 

ESPN reported that the tush push was utilized in just 0.28% of total plays last season.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.