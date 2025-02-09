Eagles' Nick Sirianni has message for Kellen Moore as coach is rumored to take the Saints' job

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni expressed his desire for Kellen Moore to stay on his coaching staff amid rumors he was going to take the New Orleans Saints job.

All signs have indicated Moore will become the next Saints’ head coach as he was linked to the job in the days ahead of the Eagles’ 40-22 Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

As the Eagles celebrated their second Super Bowl title, Sirianni had a message for Moore.

"Let’s run this s--- back," Sirianni said as he talked to FOX’s Tom Rinaldi.

Moore had been a highly coveted coach a few coaching cycles ago but never landed a head-coaching job. He had been an offensive coordinator with the Dallas Cowboys for four years before he coached the Los Angeles Chargers last season.

As Jim Harbaugh took over head-coaching duties, Moore was out. He then joined Sirianni’s staff. The team was seventh in points scored and eighth in yards gained during the season.

Philadelphia rode the team’s offensive abilities throughout the season. Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley brought the offensive explosion, with the running back nearly breaking Eric Dickerson’s single-season record.

In the playoffs, the offense played at a high level as well on route to a Super Bowl win.

Moore is rumored to take the Saints job and will have a quarterback in Derek Carr to work with.

New Orleans went 5-12 in 2024.