Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Super Bowl LIX

Eagles' Nick Sirianni has message for Kellen Moore as coach is rumored to take the Saints' job

Moore has been the Eagles' offensive coordinator for 1 season

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
'It's a beautiful thing in life'– Bradley Cooper on the Eagles winning Super Bowl LIX Video

'It's a beautiful thing in life'– Bradley Cooper on the Eagles winning Super Bowl LIX

"It's a beautiful thing in life"– Bradley Cooper on the Eagles winning Super Bowl LIX.

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni expressed his desire for Kellen Moore to stay on his coaching staff amid rumors he was going to take the New Orleans Saints job.

All signs have indicated Moore will become the next Saints’ head coach as he was linked to the job in the days ahead of the Eagles’ 40-22 Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kellen Moore and Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, #1, talks to offensive coordinator Kellen Moore during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl LIX football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

As the Eagles celebrated their second Super Bowl title, Sirianni had a message for Moore.

"Let’s run this s--- back," Sirianni said as he talked to FOX’s Tom Rinaldi.

Moore had been a highly coveted coach a few coaching cycles ago but never landed a head-coaching job. He had been an offensive coordinator with the Dallas Cowboys for four years before he coached the Los Angeles Chargers last season.

As Jim Harbaugh took over head-coaching duties, Moore was out. He then joined Sirianni’s staff. The team was seventh in points scored and eighth in yards gained during the season.

TOM BRADY DISAGREES WITH REFEREES ON CONTROVERSIAL PASS INTERFERENCE CALL AGAINST EAGLES IN SUPER BOWL LIX

Kellen Moore on the sidelines

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, center, and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, right, during the first half of the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Jan. 26, 2025. (Bill Streicher-Imagn Images)

Philadelphia rode the team’s offensive abilities throughout the season. Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley brought the offensive explosion, with the running back nearly breaking Eric Dickerson’s single-season record.

In the playoffs, the offense played at a high level as well on route to a Super Bowl win.

Moore is rumored to take the Saints job and will have a quarterback in Derek Carr to work with.

Jalen Hurts looks on

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, #1, reacts on the field after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans on Feb. 9, 2025. (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New Orleans went 5-12 in 2024.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.