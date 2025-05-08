Eagles' Saquon Barkley shares simple message for critics of tush push

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley had a message for critics as team owners will decide on whether to ban the tush push, which the team has made famous over the last few seasons.

For Barkley, it was simple. If teams and players don’t like it, work harder to stop it.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"If you don’t like it, get better at stopping it," the Super Bowl champion running back told ESPN. "It’s not like a play that we only do. Everyone tries it, we’re just super successful at it."

The Green Bay Packers submitted the proposal to ban the play, which is usually used to propel quarterback Jalen Hurts across the yard-to-gain or the goal line for a touchdown. Owners tabled the discussion on banning the play until their next meeting, which takes place on May 20-21.

The Packers had 16 teams support its proposal, but a minimum of 24 owners must approve the change for it to pass.

SEAHAWKS' SAM DARNOLD OFFERS CRUCIAL ADVICE FOR SHEDEUR SANDERS AHEAD OF BROWNS' QB BATTLE

President Donald Trump expressed support for the tush push when the Eagles came to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl LIX victory against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"The Eagles scored a touchdown on their signature play: the tush push. You know what that is? I hope they keep that play, coach, I don’t know," Trump said, looking at Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. "They’re talking about getting rid of that play, I understand. They should keep it. What do you think Saquon [Barkley]?

"I like it. It’s sort of exciting and different."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The rule change would prohibit an offensive player from having the ability to immediately push his teammate who is lined up directly behind the snapper and receives the snap.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.