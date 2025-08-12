Expand / Collapse search
Jon Gruden says he's 'looking forward to having the truth come out' as damaging emails lawsuit proceeds

Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden alleges NFL used 'malicious campaign' to destroy his career in 2021

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Ex-NFL coach Jon Gruden compares NCAA transfer portal to rental golf clubs Video

Ex-NFL coach Jon Gruden compares NCAA transfer portal to rental golf clubs

Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden appears on OutKick's "Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich."

Former NFL coach Jon Gruden spoke about his lawsuit against the league after a Nevada Supreme Court determined that his case could proceed in court instead of arbitration on Monday.

"I'm looking forward to having the truth come out and I want to make sure what happened to me doesn't happen to anyone else," he said in a statement to ESPN.

Oct 10, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA;  Las Vegas Raiders head coach John Gruden is pictured before the start of a game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium.

Oct 10, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA;  Las Vegas Raiders head coach John Gruden is pictured before the start of a game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. (Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports)

Gruden sued the NFL in 2021 after he parted ways with the Las Vegas Raiders when leaked emails revealed "racist, sexist and homophobic" language. He filed a lawsuit against the league and commissioner Roger Goodell, alleging that a "malicious and orchestrated campaign" was used to destroy his career by leaking the emails.

Gruden told ESPN that the release of the emails affected the Raiders' season. 

"The league's actions disrupted the whole season," Gruden said. "We were leading the division at the time, and they completely blindsided me and the team.

"What happened wasn't right and I'm glad the court didn't let the NFL cover it up."

Jon Gruden reacts

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden reacts against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at Allegiant Stadium.  (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

The Nevada Supreme Court ruled in a 5-2 decision that "the arbitration clause in the NFL Constitution is unconscionable and does not apply to Gruden as a former employee."

Gruden’s lawyers applauded the ruling in a statement to Pro Football Talk.

"We’re very pleased with the Nevada Supreme Court’s decision, not just for Coach Gruden but for all employees facing an employer’s unfair arbitration process," Adam Hosmer-Henner of McDonald Carano LLP told the outlet. "This victory further vindicates Coach Gruden’s reputation, and it clears the way to swiftly bringing him full justice and holding the NFL accountable."

Gruden expressed hope for an NFL return in July when visiting the Lions.

"Hopefully I’m not done," Gruden told reporters, via the Detroit Free Press. "I’m about to make a comeback. I’m working hard to maybe get one more shot, but hopefully some of these guys that fell off my branch, if you say it that way, maybe they can hire me cause I’m looking for a job.

Jon Gruden coaching Raiders

Current or former players, along with people in positions of leadership with NFL clubs, have offered differing opinions this week on how pervasive the sorts of racist, homophobic and misogynistic thoughts expressed by Jon Gruden -- in emails he wrote from 2011-18, when he was an ESPN analyst between coaching jobs, to then-Washington club executive Bruce Allen – remain around the sport to this day. (AP Photo/John Hefti, File)

"I don’t care if I coach at Jones Junior High," he added. "I’m going to coach again. I’m still coaching. I’m just not on a team officially, but I do have some private assignments I work on, and I wear some gear when I’m watching the games that nobody knows about who I’m pulling for."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

