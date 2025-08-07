Chiefs legend Derrick Johnson warns 'the devil' is weakening American children

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Seven years after playing his final NFL game, former Kansas City Chiefs star Derrick Johnson is turning his attention to educating the youth of America.

Johnson, who published his first children's book Thursday, felt compelled to join the effort to encourage children to stand up for themselves against bullies after witnessing a negative influence on American youth in recent years.

He blames "the devil" for this influence.

"The enemy really loves to get our kids in a corner to say, 'Hey, don’t tell nobody about nothing, just internalize it,'" Johnson told Fox News Digital. "The enemy is the devil. I'm a big believer in Jesus Christ, and the enemy is always at work, especially for kids that have potential.

"And if kids don't have mentors around them, the enemy can manipulate them at times and make things seem more than what it is and make it seem like they don't have a way out. And that's when you get into kids really isolating themselves."

Johnson encouraged parents to instill the teachings of Jesus Christ in their children to help counter these "harmful" elements.

"If you're a child of God, nobody can dim that light. So, you were bought at a high price, by the blood of Jesus Christ, so that allows you to be here," Johnson said of the effect of Christianity on parenting. "Being able to have that identity in Christ is everything. It allows them to stay grounded, not that life is going to be perfect if you got church … but at least you have the proper tools to make things happen."

Johnson cited modern digital devices as a channel for how this negative influence has been imposed on children and prevented them from speaking up and pushing back against "harmful" forces in their lives.

"The digital devices are making us less personable," Johnson said. "Kids get on those iPhones, and you never know what they see on there. And they don't even purposely have to do it, it's just an attention-getter. … Now, there's cyberbullying, there's a lot of different ways you can bully somebody and really kill their confidence through social media and whatnot."

As the son of a veteran teacher, the former linebacker also pointed to a decline in the quality of public education in America.

"It's getting worse. And that's why I'm in this fight," Johnson said of American public education. "My mom being a teacher for over 40 years, I know what it means to serve the youth at a high level. … And, a lot of times, they just need more help and more resources so they can really push the mission.

"Public schools are at a standstill. … We have to put more attention on them, more resources, pumping more money into there and using it the right way, obviously. Not just a dollar amount, but using it in a strategic way."

Johnson is doing his part to try and contribute his experience to American education with his new book "Super DJ Saves Field Day." Johnson said he is already planning to write sequels and create a series.